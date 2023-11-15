The raunchy new stage show Brian 'n' Bronwyn will be in Kerikeri for one night only next month

Swinging show

A raunchy new stage show from the devious minds of Siobhan Marshall (Outrageous Fortune) and Millen Baird (Auckland Daze) is coming to Kerikeri. Brian ‘n’ Bronwyn will play for one night only at the Turner Centre, Theatre Bar on Saturday, December 9 at 8pm. The show revolves around a swinging couple who resort to wooing their customers in an attempt to rekindle their lost love. Tickets are $40 from iTicket or the Turner Centre Box Office.

Road renamed

Habitat for Humanity, with support from Ngāti Rēhia and developer Gemscott, applied to rename their Community Housing Development off Kerikeri Road from Squeak Lane to Te Arapū Way. The name change decision was accepted at the Far North District Council on October 19th by Mayor Moko Tepania and seconded by Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford.

Te Arapū was the name gifted to this development by Ngāti Rēhia, and means “Te piringa aratika, hei ihi mo te oranga pūmau”, or “A home that enables new beginnings with dignity, wellness and stability”.

Ngāti Rēhia and Habitat worked together to develop this name and are very proud of what it means and the significance it holds.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust Chairperson Kipa Munro said, “The decision to rename Squeak Lane to Te Arapū Way is deeply meaningful to us. Embracing this name for the road within the Te Arapū development will instil a sense of pride and belonging in our people and all those who call this place home. It will serve as a testament to our enduring cultural heritage and the spirit of unity that binds us together.”

Tourism website launched

The Hokianga Tourism Association will launch its new website in Ōpononi later this month.

There will be a tour of of Manea Footprints of Kupe at 2pm on November 23, which will lead to the website launch from 3.30pm followed by drinks and nibbles.

The association said there are exciting times for Hokianga Tourism and people wanting to attend can email hokiangatourism@gmail.com by November 17.

Kaitāia blaze

Police are investigating a fire for possible arson at a commercial address on Church Rd in Kaitāia on Monday at around 7.20pm. No further details were available.

Safety stands stolen

Five safety fencing panels and stands belonging to builders working on Kawakawa Primary School were taken over the weekend. The school has asked anyone with information to get in touch or for those responsible to return the items.



