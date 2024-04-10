Property prices in the Far North, including Kaitāia, have risen in the first quarter of 2024.

Property prices up

Far North property prices continue to rise with home values up by an average of 4.4 per cent in the first quarter or 2024.

However, the average home value in Whangārei reduced by 0.2 per cent to $734,482 in the three months to the end of March 2024, but is still 26.5 per cent higher than it was four years ago at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The average home value in Far North District increased by 4.4 per cent this quarter to $726,943, and Kaipara homes increased by just 0.1 per cent to $861,912.

Rugby lease feedback

Te Rarawa Rugby Club is seeking a new 30-year ground lease from Far North District Council to extend its existing use over part of the Rarawa Memorial Domain Recreation Reserve in Ahipara.

The club has been based at the reserve since 1985 and occupies the site in conjunction with Te Rarawa Football Club. By providing a wide range of sporting and recreational activities for all ages, including support for junior rugby teams and summer touch rugby modules, the club is fostering community fitness. To make a submission on the lease proposal, go to www.fndc.govt.nz/Whats-new/Have-your-say/Te-Rarawa-Rugby-Club-Lease

Lions’ birthday

Kaitāia Lions Club is celebrating 60 years of fund raising and community support. The Lions will celebrate their diamond anniversary on Saturday, April 13, at Dalmation Hall. Kaitāia Lions - which covers the area from Mangamuka Gorge, through Ahipara and Houhora right up to Cape Reinga - is the last such community volunteer group left in the area, with other clubs, including Rotary and Kiwianas, in recession. Lions raises money for a variety of community groups and events including organisations like St Johns and fire brigades.

Mindful awareness workshop

A two-day trauma-informed mindful awareness workshop is being held in Kaitāia. The workshop will look at mindfulness, polyvagal, internal family systems and other informed approaches for greater clarity, creativity and connectedness. People will learn how to harness inherent capacities for a better world, and better understand trauma and its effects on mind, body, community and more. The workshop is April 19-20 from 9am to 5pm at Ngāwha Innovation & Enterprise Park, Kaikohe. To register, email Debra at debrafraser@xtra.co.nz or phone 0272830059.

Planting project

Craigmore Sustainables is embarking on native planting projects in Northland to breathe new life into degraded ecosystems. The team at Craigmore’s Ngatieke Forest in the Far North has established native “seed islands”.

NZ Post service cut

NZ Post will stop delivering newspapers and parcels to rural addresses on Saturdays as of June 29, due to a lack of commercial viability. Deliveries will continue during the week. Impacted customers will receive a written notification about the change from NZ Post. Customers who have newspapers delivered on Saturdays should contact their newspaper subscription services to make relevant arrangements.