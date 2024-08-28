The Cuisine team handed out 20 category awards to those considered to be top of their game and leaders in their craft, this week.

A new after-hours telehealth service Ka Ora Telecare is now available for rural communities. If you are in a rural area, call 0800 2 KA ORA (0800 252 672) or you can be referred by your usual healthcare provider. Ka Ora Telecare will be staffed by kaiāwhina, nurses, GPs and emergency medicine specialists and is open to all rural areas whether enrolled with a primary care practice or not. The service will be available from 5pm-8am on weekdays and 24-hours on weekends and public holidays.

Business workshop

Te Hiku Business Boosters is hosting a free Thriving Through Transformation workshop next month.

The all-day immersive workshop on Setember 19 is from 9am to 4pm at the Far North REAP centre. It will bring together three essential topics to equip you with the knowledge and skills needed for business success. The event covers Change Management, Terrific Teams, and Overcoming the Hard Stuff to provide you with a holistic understanding of driving positive change, fostering high-performing teams, and effectively managing difficult situations.

To register go to https://www.tehikubusinessboosters.org/event-details-registration/thriving-through-transformation-1

Bird of the year

Voting for Forest & Bird’s Te Manu Rongonui o te Tau takes flight next week, seeking a new champ for the coveted Bird of the Year title for 2024. The campaign calls on Kiwis (the human kind) to vote for their top five birds and share their “why”. Voting opens at 9am on Monday and closes at 5pm on Sunday, September 15. The winner will be announced the next day. Vote at https://www.birdoftheyear.org.nz/



