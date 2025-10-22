Far North author Patrick Coogan is launching his latest book next month in Tāipa. Coogan moved to the Far North in 1977 with his wife Margaret and they purchased a 75-acre (30ha) bush block backing onto the Maungataniwha state forest. They began in a small hut, constructed from mānuka and roofing iron, living without electricity and cooking on an open fire. Those experiences provide the backbone for his new novel, The Floods of 2030. The novel projects into the near future and examines the way in which the threatened reset, utilising personal surveillance, digital currency, and a social credit system will all enable greater political authoritarianism and control of our lives. The Floods of 2030 - Coogan’s third book - will be launched at the Barn, Tāipa on November 3 at 3.30pm. It can also be bought online at Amazon.co.au.

Vouchers honoured

An accommodation provider in Northland’s Cable Bay will honour any unused GrabOne vouchers to ensure visitors can benefit from the area’s manaakitanga. GrabOne recently went into liquidation, leaving both customers and businesses potentially out of pocket. But Villa 10 owner Dara Walsh said he didn’t want people to miss out on their planned break and will honour the vouchers. Villa 10 is one of the apartments in the holiday letting pool at Doubtless Bay Villas.

More measles

A new case of measles identified in Auckland shows the importance of pre-travel vaccinations, according to the National Public Health Service. The case confirmed on Monday is separate to the 12 cases previously identified in Northland and one in Queenstown. However, all of the cases were linked to overseas travel, underscoring the importance of anyone travelling overseas to make sure they’re up to date with two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, the service says.