Far North firefighters are at the scene of yet another vegetation fire in the Karikari Peninsula. Photo / Bevan Conley

Six helicopters have been requested to help Far North firefighters snuff out a large vegetation fire that has taken hold in the Karikari Peninsula.

Four crews of volunteer firefighters from Mangonui, Kaitāia, and Kerikeri are currently working to gain access to the fire on Tahanga Rd, near Lake Ohia.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two choppers were responding to the blaze called in around 12.40pm.

However, he said six helicopters had been requested to help ground crews get on top of the fire.

"We're currently at the fire which is approximately two hectares in size but the fire is spreading."

A large forestry area stretches for around 5km, almost along the entire length of Tahanga Rd.

The Advocate understands there are southwesterly winds of around 19kmp/h but with gusts up to 40kmp/h forecasted for the area.

The Tahanga Rd fire is near the site of a large blaze that burned around 70ha of Department of Conservation land and farm land earlier this month at a lay-by on Inland Rd.