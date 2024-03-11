A scene from Fuego, one of the 10 movies from the The Big Bike Film Night 2024 that will be shown in the Far North.

Far North cycling fans are in for a real treat when 10 short movies on the subject ride into the region for the Big Bike Film Night 2024.

The Big Bike Film Night will screen in Kerikeri, Whangārei and Dargaville, with 10 short movies from around the globe featuring.

The movies on show will be: Building the Buffalo; Double Everest; Fast Eddie; Finding balance - A Community connected by Trails; Fuego; HAZEL: From Darkness to Light, A Trail Therapy Story; OnWORD; Other ways to Win; Ride: A Short film about cycling and Undeniably Young: Nora Young & the Six-Day Race.

Now in its 10th year, The Big Bike Film Night has one goal, curator Brett Cotter said.

“I set out with just one goal - to find the best cycling short films from around the world for our audiences that celebrate the fun, the adventure, and the inspiration that cycling enables,” Cotter said.

“This is a milestone year, originating in Taupō as a passion project back in 2015, 2024 will mark a decade of delighting our two-wheel devotees and we may not have the budgets of the big blockbusters, but we do certainly have the drive and ambition to take these wonderful short films to audiences across the country (and indeed the globe), showcasing where a bicycle can take you.”

A still from the Big Bike short movie Fast Eddie, that will be screened in the Far North this month as part of the Big Bike Film Night.

Cotter said the total running time of the movies is around 2.5 hours, with the shorts ranging from three minutes to 26 minutes.

The Big Bike Film Night will be screening in:

March 25 - Dargaville, from 6.30pm at the Anzac Theatre.

March 26 - Whangārei, 7pm at Forum North.

March 27 - Kerikeri, 7.30pm at the Cathay Cinema.

For more information and to buy tickets visit bigbikefilmnight.nz or the respective venue on the night for door sales (subject to availability).



