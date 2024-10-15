Sione-Lauaki’s sister-in-law Matilda Kahotea said while the family is frustrated at not knowing what happened, it is still early days in the investigation.

“We know police are trying to do their best. We’d prefer to know the truth - if it’s going to take a bit of time, it takes a bit of time.”

Police have been “awesome” in dealing with the whānau, including showing great empathy, she said.

“We have every faith the police are doing everything in their power; we all want the same thing,” Kahotea said.

“For us, it has been a while [since her death] but it still feels like yesterday too, we’re just trying to navigate through everything,” she said.

“It hasn’t been easy for any of us including the police, we just want answers.”

A man believed to be the suspect in Sione-Lauaki’s death was wanted by police in the weeks before her death, Stuff reported on Tuesday.

Police investigating the death of Joanna Sione-Lauaki are hoping these images will prompt witnesses to come forward with sightings of a 190cm tall man in the Ripiro Beach area. Photo / NZ police

But Kahotea said the family has no idea who the man was nor his involvement in her death.

“We don’t know who it was ... Nothing has even been concrete to say this person was with her, we still have no idea the story of what happened.”

One of Sione-Lauaki’s daughters, Sharna Homaria, also said talk about the suspect is just speculation and the family has no idea who he is.

However, she was concerned a dangerous man wanted in relation to assault and unlawful possession of a firearm was wanted for weeks before her death. He has since been arrested.

Police remain tight-lipped about any suspects.

“Unfortunately, so as not to jeopardise the case we are unable to comment further on this. The police investigation remains ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

Police continue to encourage anyone with information to get in touch.

Police have focused their attention on the area between Baylys and Omamari Beaches, west to northwest of Dargaville. Their appeals for information include:

Sightings of her car, a black Mitsubishi Outlander, on or near Omamari Beach on the evening of Thursday, August 1 or the morning of Friday, August 2.

Sightings of a white 2012 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute with no registration plates, with an orange hazard light on the roof and aluminium dog cages on the back.

Information or sightings of Sione-Lauaki’s clothing, which is still missing: a white Nike T-shirt with a red tick, black or dark-grey Everlast trousers, and red adidas scuffs.

Sightings of a man in the Baylys or Omamari Beach areas on either August 1 or 2. He is described as about 190cm tall, in his late 30s, with Caucasian complexion, green eyes, a beard and sandy-coloured hair, with two white pig-hunting dogs with him.

Anyone with information, or who was in the area, can call 105 using the reference 240803/9062 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

