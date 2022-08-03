Lambs Penny (left) and Polly visit Merrivale Rest Home residents. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Merrivale Care Home had a little lamb yesterday ... or two.

The residents at the Whangārei facility were delighted by the visit of the lambs on Thursday.

However, Merrivale Care Home's permanent pet resident, Lily the cat, was unsure about the lambs' presence.

You may have seen the lamb pair attract flocks of people at Whangārei's Town Basin over the weekend when their owner Mandy Thorburn took them for a walk.

It was a short-lived trip, but it got Thorburn thinking about the joy she could spread with her fluffy friends.

"I got nicely kicked out of the playground," Thorburn said.

Animal visits were always a popular activity at the care home, said Merrivale diversional therapist Jairalyn Resma.

The residents got the opportunity to pet and feed the lambs yesterday.

"We call it pet therapy. It's also good sensory therapy," said Resma.

Lamb's Penny and Polly visit Merrivale Rest Home residents Betty Mcbeth, Josie Nathan, Heathe Scott. (Left to right). Photo / Michael Cunningham

The twins were abandoned by their mother, so Thorburn decided to take them under her own wing and the 5-week-old lambs are named Polly and Penny.

They are East Friesian sheep, a breed considered to be the world's highest-producing dairy sheep.

"Sheep milk is becoming a lucrative industry," said Thorburn.

The milk is often used to make cheese, particularly feta and cottage, as well as yogurt.

During their visit, Polly and Penny kindly provided some fertiliser for the home's garden, although they misplaced it on the carpet.

Thorburn lives on 10 acres in Hikurangi, where she said her animals run to see her most days.

"The whole flock come when I say, come on girls."

While Penny sometimes falls asleep with her face in the palms of Thorburn's hands, she promises they're usually upbeat guests.

"I call them lamb raiders because they get so excited and they skid into the ranch sliders.

"They haven't had one broken though, yet," said Thorburn.

If you would like a visit from the lambs, you can call Thorburn on 027 206 7220.