The reimagined design for the Ōruku Landing conference centre. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

Ōruku Landing is back on the table after a passionate local group persuaded the Government to extend deadlines for the offered $60 million "shovel ready" funding without expecting Whangārei District Council to contribute anything beyond the surrounding Riverside infrastructure upgrades, to which council has now agreed.

As I write, the project remains to be finalised, and still a hot topic for debate.

With many constituents asking me what it would bring to the average Whangārei citizen and ratepayer, it seems a good time to talk about the advantages of development for Whangārei.

Done well, development projects are not only good for the developers, but the catalyst for growth throughout the community.

Getting that catalyst is worth investment from central government and – dare I say it – local government. Part of both sides' job is to provide the conditions for business to thrive.

Despite the absence of international visitors (until last Sunday), we're already seeing the economic impact of that last hard-fought development project, the Hundertwasser gallery.

Love it or hate it, there's no arguing with the figures – or the reports I get from local businesses about how many new customers it's already attracting.

Development must be competitive, and Ōruku has been put through the wringer in that respect.

Getting money out of any government is no easy feat, and getting shovel-ready money required the developers to beat a large pool of projects around the country.

That it then got the flex needed to rework and rescale it without ratepayers footing the bill is a tribute to the strength of the bid and an amazing feat for the committed local bunch in Prosper Northland Trust.

Not only would this $90m construction project create about 150 construction jobs, and about 50 jobs thereafter, it is expected to generate $40m in visitor spending in its first five years.

We lack a major conference venue and it's painful to contemplate what a well-set-up Rotorua, for example, makes on conferences that we can't attract up here.

The biggest concern among ratepayers I spoke to was ongoing costs and rates increases.

The new proposal meets those concerns head on. It will be solely delivered and operated by the charitable trust Prosper Northland.

Council will not provide any underwriting of capital, operational expenditure or ongoing operational funding.

All that is asked is council provide up to $2.5m in surrounding infrastructure with $500k contingency in the public road reserve, which last week they finally voted to do.

This $60m government investment in Whangārei is another win-win for our community under Labour.

Funding for the Hundertwasser Art Centre and Wairau Māori Art Gallery, Hihiaua Cultural Centre, Rolling Ball Clock and Camera Obscura are all clear signs this government believes in our city, and believes in the potential of our Hātea Art Precinct to become a world-class arts and cultural destination.

It also builds on the completed repair and resurfacing of 574 lane kilometres of Northland state highways, and of course the firm commitment to fund our Whangārei Hospital redevelopment.

There's no quick fix to the decades of neglect and underinvestment in our town, but the measures we're taking will not only impact Whangārei today, but our future generations.

I support development for a vibrant Whangārei with a place on the world stage. How about you?