Councillor Nicholas Connop celebrating Earth Day by cleaning up Fairburn Street in Raumunga. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Whangārei clean-up group supported the removal of 15 stolen cars from the field opposite Raumanga’s Fairburn St over the weekend.

Love Whangārei Monthly Cleanup is a volunteer event organised by a charitable trust, F.O.R.C.E (For Our Real Clean Environment) where people come together from around the district and do their bit for their home.

Headed by Whangārei District Councillor Nicholas Connop and partner Karen Lee, volunteers removed a whopping 14 tonnes of waste from Ruamanga on Saturday, in celebration of Earth Day.

Included in the waste removed was 1100kg of rubbish, though according to Connop, the total is likely around 2000 kg, as some waste is yet to be picked up by contractors.

The field opposite Fairburn St appeared to be a dumping ground for stolen vehicles, as a police officer on site confirmed each was stolen, some from Whangārei, others as far as Ruakaka.

One vehicle even belonged to someone who lived just down the road, who was quickly notified.

Stolen vehicles lined the street in Raumanga, after being pulled out. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Connop said it was “shocking” to see so many, especially compared to years previously when there was a lot less.

“The last time we were here we found five, this time around we see 16,” he said.

Alongside the rubbish that was found, 40kg of recycling was removed from the site.

Connop said finding bags of rubbish filled with recycling is the “biggest frustration.”

“A lot of that could be diverted for free,” he said, “we need to have people understand how the processes work.”

He said locals from the area were grateful for the work, many driving past and thanking the volunteers.

It was a community effort, with Phoenix Metalman Recycling helping remove 15 cars from around the field after two members of Whangārei 4WD Club hauled out the vehicles on Friday. One vehicle is yet to extracted.

Volunteers included 36 individuals from F.O.R.C.E and six from Phoenix Metalman Recycling.

A whopping amount of waste was removed from Raumanga on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Connop said he’s “always proud” of how many people turn up on the day. He noted that although F.O.R.C.E organises the event, the removal of so much waste wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers.

“We don’t know how many people are going to turn up,” he said, “it’s really heartening.”

Connop said after collecting rubbish, they always try to reduce as much cost as possible, such as salvaging some items. He said he even took some toys home to clean up, which will be enjoyed by his young son, Logan.

Other findings from Saturday amongst the bodies of 16 vehicles included a pallet Christmas tree, a guitar, a couch, jars full of cigarette butts, a freezer, a fridge, a piano metal frame, a pig carcass and skin, and a leather hat.

Connop said the work Love Whangārei Monthly Cleanup does builds a sense of worth and achievement for many of those who attend, including himself.

“You’ve got to think about it in the holistic scheme of things,” he said, “we all have a responsibility to the planet because we are of this planet.”

He said although it sometimes feels like a “losing battle,” he, his partner Karen and the volunteers are “passionate people.”