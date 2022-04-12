No one was injured in the low-speed crash. Photo / Jayden Jameson

A van crashed into a pump at a petrol station in Raumanga just before 8pm yesterday.

No one was injured when the driver knocked the pump sideways in the speed lane of the Gull station.

Police said it was a low-speed crash and the situation was low-risk with the fire service in attendance.

"Police have attended and conducted EBA [evidential breath analysis] procedures and the matter is now before the courts," a police spokesperson said.

"They've made an error of judgement probably because of impairment."

Photos and videos of the scene were shared on social media, with a number of people commenting on the fact the driver was in the speed lane, suggesting they may have been travelling too fast.

Social media users were reassured by posts confirming that the adjacent KFC remained open following the incident.