The Whangārei man, who is aged in his 30s, appeared briefly during a list fixture this morning in the court. Counsel Harvena Cherrington sought remand without plea for a further three weeks and interim suppression, each of which were granted by Judge Philip Rzepecky. The judge remanded the accused to appear next on August 12 when he will be expected to enter a plea. The suppression order will also be revisited that day.

Bail conditions specified the man must continue living at a particular address and must not drive after consuming any alcohol or illicit drugs.

File photo.

A small group of Shepherd’s whānau were in court for the proceedings, as was a man for the accused.

Judge Rzepecky acknowledged “the tragedy and how everyone must feel”.

Shepherd has been remembered as a woman who touched many lives - not only through her work, but through waka hoe, sports, and coaching. She was a much-loved mother, grandmother, and friend to many.

Born in Kaitaia, she had links to Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kuri and Ngāti Hauā. She started work in Whangārei during 2007 before taking on a sole charge role at Kohukohu in the Hokianga.

She took over the role at Houhora, New Zealand’s most northern police station, in the New Year from her brother, Senior Constable Leon “Smiley” Shepherd.

Several thousand people attended her tangi at Te Kaeo near Cape Reinga ahead of her burial in the family urupa, Tutumaio.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.



