Updated

Driver charged over death of off-duty Northland policewoman makes preliminary court appearance

Sarah Curtis
By
2 mins to read
Constable Gail Shepherd at Waitangi Day, February 2021. Photo / Supplied.

Constable Gail Shepherd at Waitangi Day, February 2021. Photo / Supplied.

A driver charged over the death of off-duty Northland policewoman Gail Elizabeth Shepherd has been granted interim name suppression at his first appearance in Whangārei District Court this morning.

Shepherd, 49, - a frontline police officer for 17 years - had been staying with relatives in Helena Bay and was walking the household’s two dogs when she was hit by a car at the intersection of Webb Rd and Russell Rd at about 3.15pm on Saturday, April 20, this year.

The vehicle reportedly left the road, hit a power pole, then struck Shepherd fatally injuring her.

After an investigation, police charged the driver with reckless driving causing death - an offence punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

The Whangārei man, who is aged in his 30s, appeared briefly during a list fixture this morning in the court. Counsel Harvena Cherrington sought remand without plea for a further three weeks and interim suppression, each of which were granted by Judge Philip Rzepecky. The judge remanded the accused to appear next on August 12 when he will be expected to enter a plea. The suppression order will also be revisited that day.

Bail conditions specified the man must continue living at a particular address and must not drive after consuming any alcohol or illicit drugs.

File photo.
File photo.

A small group of Shepherd’s whānau were in court for the proceedings, as was a man for the accused.

Judge Rzepecky acknowledged “the tragedy and how everyone must feel”.

Shepherd has been remembered as a woman who touched many lives - not only through her work, but through waka hoe, sports, and coaching. She was a much-loved mother, grandmother, and friend to many.

Born in Kaitaia, she had links to Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kuri and Ngāti Hauā. She started work in Whangārei during 2007 before taking on a sole charge role at Kohukohu in the Hokianga.

She took over the role at Houhora, New Zealand’s most northern police station, in the New Year from her brother, Senior Constable Leon “Smiley” Shepherd.

Several thousand people attended her tangi at Te Kaeo near Cape Reinga ahead of her burial in the family urupa, Tutumaio.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.


