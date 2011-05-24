Drink drivers before the courts

He was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol, banned from driving for 28 days and released. However, at 1.16am police stopped a Subaru on Jervois St and found Tane driving. He was given another breath test and recorded 632mcg.
This time Tane told police he was driving to a friend’s house to tell him he wouldn’t be at work that morning. He was sentenced to 120 hours’ community work and disqualified from driving for nine months.
Northland has the highest rate of recidivist drink-drivers in the country and the Northern Advocate is publishing its “name-and-shame” list of all people convicted of drink driving offences in the region.
Also sentenced in Northland’s courts recently were:
Fern Teresa Kotuku WILLIAMS, 47, 909mcg, 250 hours’ community work, 12 months’ supervision, disqualified from driving for 12 months and one day for fourth drink driving conviction.
Diane Maree SHARPE, 47, 457mcg, 300 hours’ community work, 12 months’ supervision, disqualified from driving for 12 months and one day for third drink driving conviction.
Joshua Lou POTO, 23, manager, 575mcg, $570 fine, $132 court costs, disqualified from driving for six months. Violet Aroha Katarina TITO, 33, 479mcg, $400 fine, $132 court costs, disqualified from driving for six months.
Aimee Maude COOPER-ROGERS, 17, 400mcg, $350 fine, $132 court costs, disqualified from driving for three months.
Arlo Timothy MCLAUGHLIN, 20, 305mcg, $350 fine, $132 court costs, disqualified from driving for three months.
Reuben Elijah GLASGOW-GRAY, 18, 323mcg, 100 hours’ community work, disqualified from driving for five months.
Rene Joni DAVIS, 27, 741mcg, $700 fine, $132 court costs, disqualified from driving for six months.
Brent Steven SUCKLING, 34, 552mcg, 175 hours’ community work, disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Legal limits Aged 20 and above: 400mcg of alcohol per litre of breath; 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. Under 20: 150mcg of alcohol per litre of breath; 30mg of alcohol per 100ml.