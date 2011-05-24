Drink drivers before the courts

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

24 May, 2011 01:00 AM 3 mins to read

Drink drive checkpoint

A Dargaville man caught drink driving twice on the same road in just over an hour has been given community work and banned from driving for nine months.

Patrick Clement TANE, 28, appeared in Dargaville District Court recently for sentencing on two charges of driving with excess breath alcohol.

The police summary of facts presented to the court said Tane was stopped while driving in Jervois St, Dargaville, at 12.07am on February 12.

A test showed he had a level of 718 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

In explanation, Tane told police he had wanted to drop his car at home so work equipment inside would not get stolen.