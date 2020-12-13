Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Dog killed after killing cat - the dog-eat-dog world of a Whangārei neighbourhood where a rottweiler roamed free

4 minutes to read

The roaming rottweiler - now dead - who mauled cats in Kensington. Photo / Supplied

By:

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

A rottweiler that roamed inner-city Whangārei hunting and killing cats has been caught and put down.

The dog's destruction was one of 174 euthanised by Whangārei District Council over the past year and followed the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.