On March 6, six weeks before the crash, he tried to get a new warrant but the car failed its inspection on several areas including faults with its suspension and warning of a low tyre tread.
On April 20, Wihongi-Henare had smoked cannabis and drunk about five bottles of beer during a game of golf before decided to drive out to Whangaruru in convoy with friends, drinking another bottle on the way.
While Russell Rd has a 100km/h speed limit, the road is winding and it had been raining heavily earlier that day.
Wihongi-Henare lost control of the car while taking a left-hand bend, fishtailing and sliding across the road to the intersection with Webb Rd, where Shepherd was waiting to cross the road with her dogs.
The car hit and killed Shepherd while also badly injuring one of her dogs.
After the crash, Wihongi-Henare had a breath alcohol reading of 353 micrograms. The limit for driving is 250mcg with drivers above 400mcg subject to criminal prosecution.
Judge Davey found Wihongi-Henare had a high degree of culpability, because of the consumption of alcohol and drugs, and because he was driving a poorly maintained car too fast for the conditions.
“You knew that the car was not roadworthy but still chose to drive it,” the judge told him.
“I consider a high culpability or blame. There was no reason that you couldn’t have been driven by your friend.”
Judge Davey also found there was a high degree of harm, not only because of the impact of Shepherd’s death on her whānau but because of the loss to the wider community of someone dedicated to serving.
Davey started with a sentence of three years and four months, giving discounts for Wihongi-Henare’s early guilty plea, lack of previous convictions, remorse, addiction to alcohol and drugs, low risk of reoffending, potential for rehabilitation and willingness to pay reparation.
Due to the final sentence of 20 months in prison being less than two years, Davey needed to consider home detention.
But he said home detention would not be an appropriate deterrent against driving under the influence in an unroadworthy car, nor was it adequate given the level of harm to the victims and the community.
He said Wihongi-Henare was likely to continue with work after he finished his jail sentence, given he worked as a scaffolder in his brother’s company.
On top of the jail sentence, Wihongi-Henare was disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay reparation of $7500, to cover the dog’s vet bill.
