Although there is some degree of concern around AI, it's clear it is likely to have significant impacts in the employment and business space, both positive and negative. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

After careers in construction, policing and random other ventures, I decided to pursue a legal career. Now, 35 years on, my chosen career is seemingly under threat from the world of artificial intelligence also known as AI.

AI claims to be able to solve human-level problems using research, data and historical outcomes. This has led commentators to believe that in time AI will reduce the available roles in a range of industries including law and finance. While that may be pleasing to some people, there is concern that entrusting life decisions to a bunch of electronic wizardry does not make for wise outcomes.

Unsurprisingly, traditional legal research does not allow you to forecast the future, so what better way to determine how AI will impact the role of law in the future than to ask an AI provider called ChatGPT? AI is easily accessible and after a simple process to create a login — it didn’t even want my credit card details! — I was able to direct ChatGPT to produce a story about why AI cannot replace a lawyer when it comes to advising a business about employment law. Within a matter of seconds, ChatGPT produced the story replicated below in full:

“Once upon a time, in a not-too-distant future, there was a company in New Zealand that was struggling to keep up with the changing employment laws. The CEO of the company decided to invest in a new AI system to help them navigate the complex world of employment law.

“The AI system was incredibly advanced, it could analyse data, predict outcomes, and even generate legal documents. The CEO was thrilled, they thought they had found the solution to all their employment law problems.

“However, things quickly went wrong. The AI system would make recommendations that were technically correct, but they lacked the human touch. For example, the AI system recommended that the company terminate an employee who had been with them for 20 years, simply because they had made a mistake on a report.

“The CEO was hesitant to follow the AI system’s advice and decided to consult with a lawyer. The lawyer listened to the facts of the case and recommended a different approach. Instead of termination, they suggested a coaching and mentoring programme to help the employee improve their skills.

“The CEO followed the lawyer’s advice and was amazed at the results. The employee not only improved their skills, but they became an invaluable member of the team. The company saved money by avoiding a wrongful termination lawsuit and gained a loyal employee.

“The CEO realised that while AI can be a useful tool, it cannot replace the expertise and experience of a lawyer when it comes to employment law. A good lawyer can provide a human touch, understand the unique circumstances of each case, and offer creative solutions that AI simply cannot provide.

“And so, the company continued to rely on their lawyer for employment law advice, and the CEO slept soundly at night knowing that they had made the right choice.”

While the search parameters provided to ChatGPT were suggestive of my desired outcome, the resulting story illustrates the power of AI and the potential role it might play in our future. Although there is some degree of concern around AI, as evidenced by Elon Musk and other experts calling for a pause in AI development, it is clear that AI is likely to have significant impacts in the employment and business space, both positive and negative.

Certain roles are more likely to be filled by AI, such as automation, data analysis, customer service and manufacturing roles. On the flip side, developing AI itself and learning how to harness its power will increase demand for workers with skills in areas such as programming and digital marketing. The need for more highly skilled workers may result in employees reskilling or upskilling, or perhaps AI will develop to a point where it upskills itself and again voids the need for humans to undertake these roles. AI also has the potential to change the way we work and subsequently change our workplace culture, whether or not for the better, only time will tell.

Certainly, the impact of AI on employment is complex and multifaceted. Hopefully, the fear-mongering headlines of AI technology advancing so rapidly that it creates an existential risk for humanity brings this developing area into greater focus.

Let’s see what the future holds, but for now our jobs are safe.

– David Grindle is the director in charge of the employment law team at WRMK Lawyers. He has practised in this area of the law for 17 years.