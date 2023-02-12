Kaka St in Morningside was affected by flooding due to Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Despite the heavy rain and strong winds battering Northland, a state of emergency is yet to be declared in the region.

Far North Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford, who chairs the Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) group, said today’s situation was very different to the storm expected on January 31, which resulted in an emergency declaration.

“The weather pattern that was predicted [on January 31] was one of those atmospheric rivers with a large volume of water and it was coming really fast so we didn’t have time to get resources up here and be ready.

“This time, we’ve known for days ex-Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is coming and it’s not getting worse as it comes toward us.”

The emergency services have not expressed a desire for extra powers a state of emergency would give them, Stratford said.

“We’ve had time to mobilise. Everything’s ready and waiting - Fenz has extra resources, St John has extra resources, the police. We are guided by what their needs are.”

Some Northlanders have expressed frustration and confusion as to why a state of emergency has not been declared, despite one being issued as a precautionary step before the previous storm.

One Facebook user commented: “So when Auckland flooded 2 weeks ago and we got that little storm you declared a state of emergency. Now we are experiencing the tail end of this ex-cyclone, with the worst expected tonight and Monday, Tuesday, and we hear nothing.”

However, Stratford said although the situation could change, a declaration would not currently benefit the emergency services.

“Putting a declaration in place will not give us any more ability than we have now to respond.”

She urged Northlanders to be prepared with a go-bag and a way to get information if needed, such as a radio with batteries.

Stratford urged people in the Far North to let the council know of any flooding issues through the phone number posted on their Facebook page and to call 111 if life was in danger.

The worst of the heavy rain was expected on Monday, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said, despite some parts of Northland receiving 80mm by 2pm today.

The centre of the storm was expected to be directly over Bream Bay around midnight on Monday.