A number of state highways in Northland have closed overnight due to slips and flooding as wild weather continues to hammer Northland. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A number of state highways in Northland have closed overnight due to slips and flooding as wild weather continues to hammer Northland. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Whangārei has effectively been cut-off from the rest of Northland as flooding and slips from overnight blocked state highways across the region.

MetService said there would be some respite for storm-hit Northland as heavy rain is expected to ease off from midday today but wind gusts will linger around, at least until 9pm.

Wind gusts of more than 100km/hr across much of the region kept emergency services extremely busy and among those attended to included a person trapped in a car in Whangārei and assistance sought in Kaipara to clear downed power lines, a house and power lines on fire, and helping people evacuate.

State Highway One detour via Mangawhai and Kaiwaka is currently closed due to slips across Waipu Cove Rd and as well as SH14 between Whangārei and Dargaville.

Other major arterial routes are also closed. They include SH1 between Kawakawa and Opua, Whakapara (flooding), SH1 in Kaitaia, south of of Kitchen Rd (fallen trees), and a slip on SH12, north of Ruawai.

Roads that are open but drivers are advised to tread carefully include SH1 in Okaihau, SH10 in Waipapa, SH11 Te Haumi to Kawakawa, SH12 Kaikohe to Omapere (fallen trees), SH1 in Mata, SH10, north of Kaeo, SH14 in Tangiteroria, SH15 in Otaika and SH15 at Ruakākā River Bridge (flooding),

McCathie Rd in Ruakākā is completely underwater.

A water-logged Rathbone St in central Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kaipara District Council is urging those living in the Mangawhare area of Dargaville along River Road and side streets to self-evacuate now due to a high risk of flooding and ahead of the next high tide, about 6am.

Police and FENZ door-knocked and assisted with the evacuation this morning.

KDC has set up an evacuation centre at Holy Trinity Anglican Church on 58 Hokianga Road people can go to.

“If you can please stay with friends and family. You will be more comfortable there.”

MetService is again advising people to stay indoors as much as possible as strong gusts, coupled with downed trees and power lines, are making driving difficult.

Weather forecaster Lewis Ferris said areas south of Kaitaia were still under a red rain warning until midday while a strong wind warning was in place for the whole of Northland until 9pm today.

In the two hours, Hokianga and Cape Reinga received wind gusts of 125km/h and Whangārei 100km/h.

Fire and Emergency said of the 55 incidents logged between 3am and 4am, nine were in Northland, 12 in Auckland, 12 in Waikato, 3 in Bay of Plenty and 19 in Hawke’s Bay.

FENZ is reiterating requests that people only call 111 when life and safety are at risk to ensure people who urgently need help can get through to our communications centre.

Thousands are still without power as inclement weather is hampering maintenance crews from going out in the field.



