Reported number of Omicron cases continues to fall in Northland.

Reported number of Omicron cases continues to fall in Northland.

sup280122omicron.JPG Reported number of Omicron cases continues to fall in Northland.

The Northland District Health Board has announced 212 new Covid cases as the region nears 30,000 cases overall.

Of Tuesday's new cases, 129 are located in Whangārei, 63 in the Far North, and 20 in Kaipara.

The new additions take the number of active cases in the region to 2234 from a total of 29,596.

NAD_positive_cases_27-04

Around 92 per cent of cases have recovered. However, 21 people in Northland have died in the 28 days after testing positive for the virus.

Twenty-nine people with Covid-19 are in hospital in the region.

As part of the daily case number announcement, the district health board reiterated how Northland hospitals are currently "extremely busy".

"We need to make sure our resources are used to help those who need it most. Please only come to hospital if your need is urgent."

Anyone unsure whether to seek medical treatment at a Northland hospital was urged to call Heathline for free on 0800 611 115; or to phone their GP or visit White Cross.

"Remember - if it's a medical emergency – call 111."

The DHB said a medical emergency included chest pain or tightness, difficulty breathing, choking, severe bleeding or bleeding that won't stop, sudden weakness or difficulty talking, fainting or unconsciousness.

Testing

Testing is available at Northland District Health Board sites until 3pm in Kaitāia (11 Matthews Ave); Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd); Dargaville Hospital; and Whangārei (20 Winger Cres).

Vaccination

Influenza Vaccination is now available at Covid vaccine clinics in Northland for people aged 65 and over or 55 and over and Māori or Pacifica - no appointments needed.

The DHB said bookings via BookMyVaccine are preferred for booster shots and 5 to 11-year-old Pfizer vaccinations. However, walk-ins are available.

Vaccination clinics open in Northland today include Kaitāia (11 Matthews Ave) until 5pm;; Kerikeri (1 Sammaree Pl) until 3pm; Dargaville (22a Normanby St) until 3pm; and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre) until 2pm.

A full list of Māori vaccination clinic providers can be found on the district health board website.