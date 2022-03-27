Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: Northland daily case numbers fall below 500

Winger Crescent in Kamo is open for Covid testing today. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Northland District Health Board has announced 445 new daily Covid cases in the region for Monday.

Of those, 270 are in Whangārei, 143 in the Far North, and 32 in Kaipara. The cases were notified in the 24 hours to 6am today.

They take the region's total number of active cases to 4112, while 12,725 people have recovered.

Twenty people are in Whangārei Hospital with the virus.

Vaccinations

Vaccinations are available today in Kaitāia (Matthews Ave - until 3pm); Kerikeri (1 Sammaree Pl - until 3pm); Dargaville (Normanby St - until 6pm) and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre - until 5pm).

A list of today's vaccination times, as well as Māori provider vaccination details, is available on the Northland DHB website.

Bookings are compulsory for people seeking the AstraZeneca vaccination.

Testing

Testing is available throughout the region.

However, the district health board has said people wanting a Covid-19 test at a community testing centre will be screened on arrival to determine which test is most appropriate.

Testing centres open today until 3pm are Kaitāia (Matthews Ave); Dargaville Hospital; Whangārei (Winger Cres); and Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd).

Novavax Vaccine

People can now book an appointment for a Novavax vaccine.

Appointments are available in Kaitāia, Kerikeri, Whangārei and Dargaville. Bookings are required via Book My Vaccine.

If your first dose was a different vaccine you require a prescription from your GP to have Novavax as your second dose.

Novavax is only available to those aged 18 and over. Novavax is not available as a booster vaccination.