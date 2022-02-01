Health experts expect to see a surge in cases of COVID-19's Omicron variant in New Zealand this week. Video / Michael Craig / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Getty

Health experts expect to see a surge in cases of COVID-19's Omicron variant in New Zealand this week. Video / Michael Craig / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Getty

There are five new Covid cases in Northland today, four of which are the Omicron variant some of whom were out in the community.

The Ministry of Health reported there were 126 new community Covid-19 cases today.

Seventy-nine cases were detected at the border, the ministry said in its 1pm statement.

Today's new community cases are in Northland (5), Auckland (84), Waikato (20), Lakes (1), Bay of Plenty (8), Tairāwhiti (2), Taranaki (1), Hawke's Bay (2), Wellington, Nelson Marlborough, and Canterbury.

As the Omicron variant has now become the "dominant" strain, the ministry says it will no longer be publicly advising the case variant in its updates.

The Northland District Health Board said the Omicron cases are based in Kerikeri, and the fifth case is Delta in Whangārei.

Three of the Kerikeri cases have been linked to known cases. Of which one was in isolation and the remaining three were not.

The Whangārei case is a close contact of another case and was in isolation prior to testing, according to the DHB.

There are currently 21 active cases in Northland from a total number of 135 confirmed cases, none of whom are currently in hospital in the region.

So far, 114 people have been released from isolation.

The health board said there had been one new wastewater notification in Rawene.

People who visited Countdown Whangārei at Okara Park on Tuesday, January 25, 7.30pm-8.00pm are asked to self-isolate and get tested.

The Ministry of Health notified five new locations of interest in Northland today and classified Countdown Okara as a "close contact" exposure.

People who visited the other locations of interest are asked to monitor for symptoms.

The locations include: Casablanca Motel Whangārei from January 25, 7am to January 27, 9pm; Turkuaz Cafe Whangārei on Tuesday, January 25, 7pm-8.30pm; Countdown Regent on Wednesday, January 26, 8.am-8.50am; and New World Kerikeri on Saturday, January 29, 12.58pm-1.15pm.

Times for two locations of interest that have been previously notified were also updated: Michael Hill Jewellers Whangārei on Monday, January 24, 12.16pm-12.30pm; and the Fruit and Vege Warehouse Whangārei on Wednesday, January 26, 4.54pm-5pm.

Four locations of interest were notified on Monday evening: Kerikeri Airport Terminal on Sunday, January 23, 2.25pm-3pm; Kerikeri Mission Station on Sunday, January 23, 10.57am-11.07am; Fishbone Cafe Kerikeri on Sunday, January 23, 8.40am-9.40am and New World Kerikeri, on Saturday, January 22.