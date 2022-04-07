Northland District Health Board testing sites are open around the region until 3pm today. Photo / NZME

The Northland District Health Board announced 492 new cases of Covid-19 in Northland today.

The majority of cases recorded in the 24-hours up to 6am are in Whangārei (295), followed by the Far North (144), and Kaipara (53).

There are currently 3696 active cases in the region, and 19,265 people have recovered from the virus.

Twenty-one people who have tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital in Northland.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced three additional deaths in the region - taking the total toll to 14.

The district health board clarified the deaths did not refer to people positive with Covid-19 at the time but instead people who died in the 28 days after returning a positive Covid test.

The three deaths were among 13 nationwide. In addition to Northland's - one from Auckland, two from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Whanganui, two from West Coast and three from the Southern DHB area.

Three were in their 30s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, four in their 70s, one in their 80s and one over 90. Seven were women and six were men. The deaths include people who have died over the past 10 days.

Testing

Testing is available throughout the region until 3pm at district health board sites in Kaitāia (The Old Warehouse, 11 Matthews Ave); Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd); Dargaville Hospital, and Whangārei (Winger Cr, Kamo).

Vaccination

The district health board says bookings are preferred for boosters and 5 to 11-year-old Pfizer vaccinations via BookMyVaccine. However, walk-ins are available.

A GP prescription is required for the Novavax vaccination if a person's first dose was a different vaccine. Novavax was made available in Northland on March 21.

District health board vaccination sites are available in Kaitāia (11 Matthews Ave) until 3pm; Dargaville (22a Normanby St) until 3pm; and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre on Okara Dr) until 3pm.

Kerikeri's DHB vaccination site is closed today.

A full list of Māori health provider vaccination clinics is available on the Northland DHB website.

The district health board says people who test positive for Covid-19 should wait three months before seeking their booster shot.

A Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster dose became available yesterday for all rangatahi aged 16 and 17 - as long as six months have passed since their second dose.