Testing station queue at Winger Crescent Kamo, Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland has recorded another big day of new Covid cases in the community which has seen the region surpass a total of 6000 active cases.

There are 716 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Northland – 324 in Far North, 319 in Whangarei and 73 in Kaipara, records Northland District Health Board.

While eight people are currently in hospital, Northland's total active Covid-19 cases in the community sit at 6026.

NAD_positive_cases_09-03

From February 28 to March 6, 1,871 PCR tests were done at managed facilities and within the community in Northland DHB.

Of the 222,798 PCR tests between 22 January 2020 and 8 March 2022 in Northland, 0.68 percent have tested positive.

Meanwhile, 90% of the region's eligible population - 87% of Māori and >99% of Pacific people - have received at least one dose, and 88% of the eligible population - 82% of Māori and 96% of Pacific people - are fully vaccinated.

As of yesterday, 192,452 Covid-19 cases were active in the community in New Zealand with 757 cases in hospital.

Vaccinations

Vaccinations are available today at district health board sites in Kaitāia (Matthews Ave - until 5pm); Kerikeri (Sammaree Pl - until 5pm); Dargaville (Normanby St - until 3pm), and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre - until 5pm).

A list of today's vaccination times, as well as Māori provider vaccination details, are available on the Northland DHB website.

Bookings are compulsory for people seeking the AstraZeneca vaccination.

Testing

Testing is available throughout the region. However, the district health board has said people wanting a Covid-19 test at a community testing centre will be screened upon arrival to determine which test is most appropriate.

They advised people may be given a rapid antigen test (RAT) instead.

Testing centres open today until 3pm are Kaitāia (Matthews Ave); Dargaville Hospital; Whangārei (Winger Cr); and Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd).