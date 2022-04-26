Thirty-three people are in hospital with the virus. Photo / Tania Whyte

Thirty-three people are in hospital with the virus. Photo / Tania Whyte



The Northland District Health Board has announced 295 new Covid cases in the region.

Of Wednesday's new cases, 156 are located in Whangārei, 112 in the Far North, and 27 in Kaipara.

The new additions take the number of active cases in the region to 2004. The health board reported that 27,728 people have recovered from the virus.

Four more people have been hospitalised with Covid since yesterday's DHB announcement, taking the current total to 33.

As part of the daily case number announcement, the district health board reiterated how Northland hospitals are currently "extremely busy".

NAD_positive_cases_28-04

"We need to make sure our resources are used to help those who need it most. Please only come to hospital if your need is urgent."

Anyone unsure whether to seek medical treatment at a Northland hospital was urged to call Heathline for free on 0800 611 115; or to phone their GP or visit White Cross.

"Remember - if it's a medical emergency – call 111."

The DHB said a medical emergency included chest pain or tightness, difficulty breathing, choking, severe bleeding or bleeding that won't stop, sudden weakness or difficulty talking, fainting or unconsciousness.

Testing

Testing is available at Northland District Health Board sites until 3pm in Kaitāia (11 Matthews Ave); Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd); and Whangārei (20 Winger Cres).

Vaccination

Influenza Vaccination is now available at Covid vaccine clinics in Northland for people aged 65 and over or 55 and over and Māori or Pacifica - no appointments needed.

The DHB said bookings via BookMyVaccine are preferred for booster shots and 5 to 11-year-old Pfizer vaccinations. However, walk-ins are available.

Vaccination clinics open in Northland today include Kerikeri (1 Sammaree Pl) until 5pm; Dargaville (22a Normanby St) until 3pm; and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre) until 5pm.

A full list of Māori vaccination clinic providers can be found on the district health board website.