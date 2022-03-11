There are 12 people in hospital in Northland today.

The number of patients in Northland hospitals with Covid-19 has jumped to 12 today after eight were reported yesterday.

There were 765 new Covid-19 cases in Northland, 362 of which were in the Whangārei District, 338 in the Far North District and 65 in the Kaipara District, Northland District Health Board recorded.

There are now 7477 active Covid cases in Northland currently.

The isolation period for Covid-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days from 11.59pm tonight.

The Ministry of Health reported 20,989 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Friday.

With seven new Covid related deaths, today marked the highest number of daily deaths the country has seen in the outbreak. The total death count is now at 98.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) chief clinical officer Dr Andrew Old said Omicron outbreaks have tended to have quite a long tail with the older, more vulnerable populations tending to be impacted towards the end of the outbreak.