More Rapid Antigen Test (Rat) kits are being distributed to isolated communities across the country as the Omicron outbreak continues

The number of new Covid 19 cases reported in Northland today is 662, as Rapid Antigen Test (Rat) kits are distributed to isolated communities across the country.

Northland District Health Board (NDHB) reported 662 new cases of Covid-19 in the region in the 24 hours to 6am today.

The cases include 384 in Whangārei District, 233 cases in Far North District, 45 cases in Kaipara District.

That means there are now 3,935 active cases in Northland, with 14,676 people having recovered from Covid-19 in Northland.

There are 33 cases currently in hospital in the region.

NDHB publishes the daily Covid-19 new cases in Northland in total and location breakdown by Territorial Local Authority, as notified by the Ministry of Health.

The cases reported today is a rise on Wednesday's total of 634 new cases, but down on the 730 new cases notified on Tuesday. There were 445 new cases reported on Monday.

The health board is urging Northlanders to continue to get vaccinated against and tested for Covid-19, saying this is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus or to limit its impact.

For Covid-19 testing locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/.../northland-testing.../

For Covid-19 RATs collection sites, visit https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/northland/...

For Covid-19 vaccination locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/.../northland.../

Rapid Antigen Testing Update:

More than 95 per cent of New Zealanders can access RATs within a 20 minute drive – but there are about 250,000 people who live in remote rural areas where access is more difficult.

DHBs have initiatives underway to reach their rural communities. This new service aims to connect households to those local initiatives.

If there is no existing initiative in a particular area, RATs will be delivered directly to people's homes. Information about local services is available to people when they order a RAT online at https://requestrats.covid19.health.nz/ or via phoning 0800 222 478.

New brand of RAT has been approved for use in New Zealand – the BIOCREDIT COVID-19 Ag Home test – bringing the total of RATs approved for use in New Zealand to 12.

There are 31.5 million RATs in stock and further 48.4 million confirmed for delivery over the next four weeks.

Māori providers of RATs have increased from 400 to 1000 in the past month. This has enabled Māori providers to distribute to tangata whaiora - disabled people - in their community who were unable to access RATs through other channels.

Ministry of Health is providing RATs to healthcare workforces and first responders and in settings such as at the border, prisons and youth justice facilities and Aged Residential Care facilities. This helps protect staff on site as well as ensuring visitors can be tested.

As announced last week, RATs are being provided to symptomatic children, young people, and staff in schools and for reassurance testing in early learning centres.