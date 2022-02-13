Mauri Ora Ki Ngatiwhatua CEO Grace Le Gros at the Big Boost vaccination clinic in Dargaville on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

More than 1700 Northlanders got Covid vaccination and booster shots on Saturday as Northland District Health Board ran two Big Boost events in Dargaville and Kerikeri.

The two events, focused on boosters and vaccinations for five to 11-year-olds and were held at the Dargaville Vaccination Clinic and Kerikeri Sports Complex from 10am to 5pm on Saturday.

NDHB registered nurse Sue Sharpe, who coordinated the Dargaville Big Boost, said the day went really well, with a total of 269 shots given out on the day.

Sharpe said 31 of the shots were for children; seven were first doses and 11 were second shots. The rest were all booster shots.

''It was a great day for us. We were very busy, and we'll continue today,'' Sharpe said yesterday.

Travis Leane 11 enjoys an icecream after his first jab at the Big Boost at Dargaville on Saturday, mum Jo Leane grabs herself one too after her booster shot (in background). Photo / Michael Cunningham

In Kerikeri 308 shots were given out, but the breakdown of what shots they were wasn't available at edition time.

Altogether there were more than 1700 Covid shots given out in Northland on Saturday from NDHB and other providers, including iwi organisations and pharmacies.

Meanwhile, there were 22 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Northland over the weekend.

On Saturday there were 12 new cases notified to the Northland Public Health Unit, with 4 cases in Whangārei, 7 in Kerikeri and 1 in Mangawhai.

Yesterday there were 10 cases reported, two in Whangārei, five in Kerikeri, one in Ōpua, one in Kaikohe and one in Kaitaia. None of the Sunday cases has been linked at edition time.

Northland has 178 active cases now and there are no Covid patients in hospital in the region.

There has been Covid-19 positive wastewater detected in Kaeo and Haruru on Saturday.

NDHB is also strongly encouraging people in the Ahipara area to get tested if they have cold or flu symptoms.

The team at the Dargaville Big Boost event on Saturday included, Māori Wardens from Mauri Ora Ki Ngatiwhatua and North Kaipara. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland vaccination and testing sites, including opening times, can be found at www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/ .

There has been a total of 297 Covid cases in Northland since October 22.

The Ministry of Health's daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example, when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.

Total numbers will always be the formal daily case tally as reported to the WHO.