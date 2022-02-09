There are nine new cases of Covid-19 in the Northland community. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Five cases were reported in Kerikeri and four in Whangārei.

All remain under investigation to determine any possible links to previously confirmed cases.

There are now 136 active cases in the region, and 116 cases have recovered and have been released from isolation.

There have been no new locations of interest reported and no case is currently in hospital.

Another 104 people have to receive their first to reach 90 per cent partially vaccinated in Northland.

The Ministry of Health's daily count shows only eight cases because the ninth case was reported after the ministry's cut off times.

Northland District Health Board is hosting two Big Boost events this coming weekend in Dargaville and Kerikeri which will focus is on boosters and 5-11-year old vaccinations.

Additional testing will be available tomorrow at the Eastern Rugby Club in Taipa, from 10am-1pm.