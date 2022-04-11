Northlanders are encouraged to continue getting tested for and vaccinated against Covid 19 as case numbers in the region fluctuate.

Northlanders are encouraged to continue getting tested for and vaccinated against Covid 19 as case numbers in the region fluctuate.

There's been a rise in new Covid 19 cases reported in Northland today, but the total is still well below the highs of last month.

Northland District Health Board said there have been 559 new cases of Covid-19 notified in Northland in the 24 hours to 6am today. This is up on the 312 new cases reported in the region on Monday, but down on the 700-plus cases reported in earlier weeks.

Today's new cases include 323 in Whangārei District, 183 cases in Far North District, and 53 cases in Kaipara District. There are 3,360 active cases in Northland currently and 20 hospital inpatients have tested positive for Covid 19 in the region.

So far 21,142 people have recovered from Covid 19 in Northland.

NDHB said it publishes the daily Covid 19 new cases in Northland in total and location breakdown by Territorial Local Authority, as notified by the Ministry of Health.

NAD_positive_cases_13-04

''Vaccination remains our best defence against COVID-19 and a booster, in addition to first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, will give you greater immunity against Omicron and severe illness. There is a much lower risk of being hospitalised if you are up to date with your vaccinations, which, for Omicron, includes a third or booster dose if eligible,'' the Ministry of Health said.

In Northland 90.1 per cent of eligible people have had their first dose; 88 per cent their second dose and 69.4 per cent have had boosters.

For Covid-19 testing locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/.../northland-testing.../

For Covid-19 RATs collection sites, visit https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/northland/...

For Covid-19 vaccination locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/.../northland.../