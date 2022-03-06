There are 382 new community cases today, including results from rapid antigen and PCR test. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Ministry of Health has reported 382 cases in Northland today.

Ten people are currently in hospital, the ministry says.

There are no further details about the cases publicly available at the moment.

The Northland District Health Board is no longer reporting case numbers over the weekend and will publish their numbers including the cases reported in each district on Monday.

Meanwhile, the ministry said while it was still early in the Omicron outbreak, based on available data unvaccinated people were four times over-represented in hospital.

Just three percent of eligible people aged 12 and over in New Zealand were unvaccinated, yet they made up 13 per cent of people in hospital in Northland and Auckland.