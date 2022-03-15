Northland's Novavax rollout starts Monday. Photo / NZME

Three people have died of or with Covid 19 in Northland, the Ministry of Health reported this afternoon.

Further 21 Covid-related deaths nationwide were notified today.

One of these people was in their 40s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s, three in their 70s, eight in their 80s and six in their 90s. Eleven were women and twelve were men. The age for one person is not available.

Details relating to the Northland deaths are not released yet.

The Advocate is making further enquiries.

Meanwhile, the Northland District Health Board reports 661 new cases of Covid-19 in Northland today.

Of these cases, 324 come from Whangārei, 263 from the Far North and 74 cases from Kaipara.

The Northland community now has 6371 active cases after 3685 people recovered from their illness.

Twenty-one people are in hospital.

People can now book an appointment for a Novavax vaccine.

Appointments are available from March 21 in Kaitaia, Kerikeri, Whangārei and Dargaville.

Bookings are required via BookMyVaccine.

If people had Pfizer or AstraZeneca as their first dose, they will require a prescription from their GP to have Novavax as their second dose.

Novavax is not approved as a booster.