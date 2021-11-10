Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Virus reaches NZ's northern tip

The Covid-19 case is understood to be isolating at home in a remote area near Te Hapua. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A person is understood to have tested positive for Covid-19 near Te Hapua, 100km north of Kaitaia.

The case came to light around Monday and is the northernmost detected so far in New Zealand.

The Advocate understands the person is isolating at home in a remote and unpopulated area, not in the settlement of Te Hapua itself.

The person had not been to Te Hapua since becoming infected but had had contact with Te Hapua residents, who are now also isolating.

Testing has ramped up in the area but to date no one else has tested positive.

It is understood locals are delivering food to the person's gate to help eliminate any risk of transmission.

Errol Murray, general manager of local Māori health provider Whakawhitiwhiti Ora Pai, wouldn't confirm where the case was to protect the individual and their community.

He did confirm, however, that there was a community case in the Far North.

The good news was people in the area had a high vaccination rate.

Murray said news of the case should encourage others in small rural Māori communities to get vaccinated, which was the best protection available.

While the rural Far North in general lags behind the rest of the country in terms of vaccination rates, that's not the case on the Aupōuri Peninsula north of Kaitaia.

The peninsula has one of the highest rates in the district, beaten only by prosperous east coast towns such as Kerikeri and Russell.

That has been put down to Whakawhitiwhiti Ora Pai's successful marae-based approach to vaccination, and awareness of the devastating effect of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic on places like Te Hapua.

Responding to an enquiry about the Te Hapua case, a spokesperson said the Health Ministry did not generally identify very small communities — particularly with a small number of cases — to protect people's privacy.

The public health priority was to ensure potential contacts were notified of exposure so they could isolate.

Locations of interest were only published on the Ministry website when contacts could not be identified.

There were two new cases reported in Northland yesterday, both in the same household in Dargaville, with links to known cases.

One of the cases is a child, which the Ministry of Health says highlights the importance of getting vaccinated to protect children who aren't yet eligible to get the vaccine.

The Ministry urges anyone in Northland with any symptoms of Covid-19 to get tested as soon as possible, especially people living in Dargaville.

In Northland, 12 cases are currently being supported to isolate at home.