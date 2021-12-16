Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Police brace for busy weekend ahead at Northland checkpoints

Constable Greg Gibbs from Canterbury directs border traffic at the checkpoint in Maungatūroto. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police are yet to confirm whether the Northland checkpoints will stay put for the week ahead.

Information circulated online claimed the checkpoints at State Highway 1 near Uretiti and SH12 in Maungatūroto were set to be disbanded on December 20.

However, a police spokesperson said a decision wouldn't be made until Sunday as officers focused on what could potentially be a busy weekend ahead.

The checkpoints were established due to concerns about the implications open borders may have given Northland's low vaccination rate.

The region currently tails the rest of the country with 82 per cent of its 161,320 people eligible double dosed, and 88 per cent partially vaccinated.

A police officer gives the thumbs up to carry on at the Uretiti checkpoint in Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

This Saturday marks the first weekend Aucklanders are able to travel outside their region since hard borders were lifted on Tuesday at 11.59pm.

The checkpoints near Northland's gateway will remain in place over the weekend to ensure visiting Aucklanders either have a negative Covid test or are fully vaccinated.

Northlanders passing through the checkpoints do not have to provide the same evidence.

Instead, police have encouraged locals to carry proof of address - such as bank statements or documents that are sent to their Northland address - to help officers wave them through.

Predictions the checkpoints would cause lengthy queues and long waits had not yet eventuated and police hoped this would remain the case throughout the weekend.

Tai Tokerau Border Control (TTBC) regional co-ordinator Rueben Taipari said they'd already seen an increase in traffic as the weekend grew nearer.

But traffic and congestion had still been "really good" and only a "small number" of vehicles from the thousands passing through had been turned around.

"We're still processing as many cars as people as we can, 24/7, and we're trying our best to avoid creating congestion or any drama."

Taipari thanked Kaipara residents, who live south of the checkpoint, for their incredible patience as they were sometimes stopped up to twice a day.

He said any decisions about the checkpoints post-Sunday were up to the police.

But whatever happens, TTBC would continue to play their part in protecting Northland's vulnerable communities from Covid-19.

"We will be involved throughout everything. We're going to be doing our bit right through the whole summer," Taipari said.

"This is not going away. People think it is because it's Christmas and they're going to have a holiday but no, it's not...I'm feeling a bit anxious that everybody is going on holiday and we're the only ones committed to keeping the message about being safe alive."

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill previously said once the SH1 and SH12 checkpoints are disbanded, police would undertake daily checkpoints and spot checks elsewhere in the region.

He said this was to ensure people were "moving about safely" and vulnerable communities stayed protected.