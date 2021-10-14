Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Hairdresser in Kerikeri a location of interest, says Deputy PM Grant Robinson

Northlanders are being urged by Government and local leaders to get tested and vaccinated to help identify the spread of Covid-19 within the region. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A hairdresser in Kerikeri has been identified as a location of interest, according to Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robinson.

Robinson revealed the ninth location of interest in Northland - and the second in Kerikeri - during the Government's 1pm press conference on Thursday.

It came as no new Covid-19 cases were reported within Northland. All 71 new cases are located in Auckland.

Despite the revelation that a "person" had visited a Kerikeri hairdresser, Robinson did not say which exact salon or what date and time.

Details about the location of interest had not yet been added to the Ministry of Health's website.

The Advocate understands the person to be at least one of the two women who travelled to Northland under false pretences and later tested positive for the virus.

Kerikeri's first location of interest, an AA driver licensing centre, came as a shock to locals on Wednesday as Paihia and Kawakawa were the only Far North towns previously linked to the women's journey.

However, no specific locations of interest connected to the two towns had been made public.

Anyone who was at the AA centre on Fairway Drive between 3.15 and 3.45pm on October 5 should self-isolate at home and monitor for any Covid symptoms.

They can get tested at 1 Sammaree Pl, off Mill Lane in Kerikeri, or at the new drive-through testing centre at Ōhaeawai Rugby Club which is open 9am-5pm daily.

More unwelcome news came from Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay who said the Ministry "probably had as much information as they are going to get" from the two female travellers.

It's still unclear how widespread the virus is in Tai Tokerau after the Auckland women's trip north and their subsequent failure to co-operate with contact tracers.

But the strategy is to get as many people vaccinated and tested in the region as possible, McElnay said.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the best thing Northlanders could do was to get tested if they had Covid-19 symptoms, even if they were mild.

A truck driver who travelled to the Northland has since become infected but a "limited scope of exposure" is expected from this case.

In a Facebook post, the owners of Steve Taylor Tyres in Whangārei said a person who tested positive visited the Kamo store on Saturday.

The store was closed for a deep clean and due to reopen early next week.

Northland, Auckland and Waikato remain in alert level 3 until Cabinet reviews settings on Monday.

• Northland's current locations of interest are BP Connect Wylies (Oct 2, 11.20pm-12.20am); Comfort Hotel Flames, Onerahi (Oct 2, 6-11.59pm; Oct 3, 12am-6.30pm); Pepe's Dairy, Onerahi (Oct 3, 9am-10am); Z Kensington (Oct 4, 3.45-4.45pm); Kingswood Manor Motel, Whangārei (Oct 3, 9-11.59pm; Oct 4, 12am-10.15am); Subway, Rathbone St, Whangārei (Oct 4, 1.30-3pm); DoC Uretiti Campsite, Waipū (Oct 4, 12am-11.59pm); AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing, Kerikeri (Oct 5, 3.15-3.45pm).