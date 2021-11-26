Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Child in Kaitaia confirmed as Northland's latest positive case

The Kaitaia Town Swimming Pool was named by the Ministry of Health on Friday as a location of interest. Photo / NZME

The Kaitaia Town Swimming Pool was named by the Ministry of Health on Friday as a location of interest. Photo / NZME

A child from Kaitaia is the region's newest confirmed Covid case, taking Northland's total number of cases in the Delta outbreak to 75.

Of the cases, 26 are active in home isolation and 49 cases have been released from isolation.

The child, whose age remains undisclosed, has largely been in isolation during the past 24-hours.

They have been linked to an Auckland case.

The Kaitaia Town Swimming Pool was added as a new location of interest on Friday.

Anyone who visited the pool on Tuesday, November 16, between 3.30pm and 4.30pm, is asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days and get tested if symptoms develop.

A further update was provided about the Ruakākā case announced on Thursday with public health teams having linked it to another case.

Two new locations of interest were identified in the coastal settlement. FreshChoice Ruakākā and Ruakākā Liquor Centre both had exposure events on Saturday, November 20.

Anyone who visited the supermarket between 12.35pm and 12.50pm; or the liquor store between 12.15pm and 12.30pm is also advised to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days and get tested if symptoms develop.

The whānau of an Auckland border worker, who returned home to Ōtangarei and tested positive for the virus almost a week later, have returned negative test results so far.

However, they still need to undergo day five and day 12 testing as they continue to self-isolate at home.

Two new detections of Covid-19 were picked up in waste-water samples taken from Kaiwaka and Opononi.

The first sample was taken from Kaiwaka on November 18.

The district health board said the sample first started to be processed on November 22 but a technical issue delayed the result.

A more recent sample taken on November 22 was currently undergoing testing.

The second positive waste-water detection was from a sample taken in Opononi on November 23.

Northland DHB said the positive sample is believed to be linked to active cases in Hokianga.

They continued to urge anyone with symptoms – no matter how mild - to get a Covid test.

Thursday recorded 1020 completed Covid tests - 10 per cent of which were identified as contacts who had been in Northland locations of interest linked to recent cases.

Northland still needs 9330 people to be vaccinated before the region can achieve the target of 90 per cent fully vaccination.

Overall, 251,123 doses have been administered across the region with 1049 doses administered on Thursday.

From November 29 anyone aged-18 or older who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago can now get a booster shot.

Eligible healthcare and border workers are a priority group for booster doses.

People do not need to have a booster dose to be 'fully vaccinated' for My Vaccine Pass or an International Travel Vaccination Certificate.

The district health board said booster doses will be added to My Covid Record and people are then able to create another pass.

To book an appointment visit BookMyVaccine.nz or call the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26 (8am to 8pm, 7 days a week).

For information about testing and vaccine sites can visit the Northland District Health Board website.