Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Northland police make two arrests as 'little pockets' of silent protestors gather around the region

Northland police at Forum North carpark in downtown Whangārei where anti-Government protestors were gathering sporadically on Tuesday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police have arrested the Northland organiser of a silent demonstration against "abusive" Governments at home and across the ditch.

The woman was apprehended by police in Kaikohe shortly after 9am for breaching Covid restrictions as she and a small number of others took part in the transtasman demonstration.

Police arrested a second person in Whangārei for breaching level 4 restrictions. The person was part of around 20 protestors gathered around Mander Park, Cafler Park, and the Forum North area this morning.

Police Sergeant Ryan Gray said officers were well aware the FreemasonDeloy protest was set to go ahead today and plans had been put in place.

A large police presence could be seen at parks in downtown Whangārei, as well as central Kaitaia, and in Kaikohe, as part of law enforcement's plans to manage the "little pockets" of protestors gathered.

Gray said there hadn't been any major issues dispersing the groups as protestors were compliant with police instructions.

He said the two people were arrested because they'd been warned several times about Covid restrictions prior to today's protest.

An eight-page flyer about the transtasman demonstration - and penned by Northlander Karen Brewer - had been circulating the region for months.

Not only had it been crammed into letterboxes around Northland, it was also handed out at a Significant Natural Areas meeting in Kāeo on June 3 and at a ute tax protest in Kerikeri on July 16.

Stickers linked to the protest had been pasted over Northland, including on top of displayed QR codes.

A number of people had taken to social media to vent their frustration at the material which encouraged everyone to be part of the 31.5m people on both sides of the ditch to tell both Governments "enough is enough".

"Your voice is mighty. Your presence deafening. Together we are mighty," the flyer read.

The protest comes a day after Police Commissioner Andrew Coster warned Kiwis now was not the time to throw caution to the wind or take unnecessary risks.

"Police will not tolerate behaviour that deliberately jeopardises everyone's efforts to date."



"We all know the rules by now so the public can expect police to move from education through to enforcement more quickly in these circumstances," Coster said.