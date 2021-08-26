Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Kerikeri's tin-hat-wearing dog becoming an internet star

An Irish wolfhound with a penchant for wandering and tin hats has become an unlikely social media star bringing levity to locked-down Northlanders.
Tsar, who is believed to reside in Kerikeri, is not new to social media but his following has exploded in the days since New Zealand was plunged into Covid alert level 4.
As of Friday he had more than 800 followers, a significant achievement for a species usually more interested in chasing sticks than audience share.
While Tsar's sudden popularity may be partly due to Northlanders having far too much time to trawl through their Facebook feeds, it's also clear he has an uncanny knack for tapping into the Covid zeitgeist.
In recent days the giant wolfhound — clearly determined to stay safe in these uncertain times — has taken to wearing a high-tech protective helmet, which looks like an upturned steel bucket with antennae.
The page creator claims the Barnacles Cranium Shield is ''specifically designed to protect the wearer from most vaccines, 5G mind control and the rain''.
''One size fits all. Bluetooth enabled with luxury fur-lined models for our friends in the South or use code 'Billy' and have yours made extra thick. If worn backwards it does the opposite and is then suitable for use as hands-free with all 5G phones.''
In recent days Tsar has also shared videos of himself playing air guitar and exploring a deserted Kerikeri, wondering where the humans have gone.
Other clips demonstrate Tsar's owner's attempts to train him to fetch sticks and stop him wandering.
It seems Tsar is particularly fond of calling into people's homes uninvited or checking out Kerikeri's Subway outlet.
Other Facebook posts reveal Tsar's unrequited love for a mechanical pony outside Kerikeri Pharmacy and his disconcerting habit of sitting like a human.
Tsar refused to be interviewed for this story, though in fairness that may be because he doesn't have opposable thumbs so he's unable to operate a phone.
Tsar's owner said he started the Facebook posts when the wolfhound's wanderings prompted ''one or two'' negative comments.
In an attempt to solve the problem he developed a new training method called the Barnacles Canine Training system.
The method relies heavily on written prompts with mixed results so far.
''Sometimes it works every time,'' Tsar's owner said.
It appears the Barnacles page started late last year to promote a business making blackboards with materials salvaged from the sea.
However, Tsar's star power means he has gradually usurped the page. He now appears to be fully in control.
You can check it out at www.facebook.com/madeinthesea or just search for 'Barnacles' on Facebook. Tsar has also just launched a dog training channel called #howtotrainyourdog on YouTube.