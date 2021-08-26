Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Kerikeri's tin-hat-wearing dog becoming an internet star

Tsar the dog ponders one of the important questions about Covid vaccination: Will it make you magnetic? Photo / supplied

An Irish wolfhound with a penchant for wandering and tin hats has become an unlikely social media star bringing levity to locked-down Northlanders.

Tsar, who is believed to reside in Kerikeri, is not new to social media but his following has exploded in the days since New Zealand was plunged into Covid alert level 4.

As of Friday he had more than 800 followers, a significant achievement for a species usually more interested in chasing sticks than audience share.

While Tsar's sudden popularity may be partly due to Northlanders having far too much time to trawl through their Facebook feeds, it's also clear he has an uncanny knack for tapping into the Covid zeitgeist.

Tsar models the Barnacles Cranium Shield, Bluetooth-enabled headgear designed to protect the wearer from vaccines, 5G mind control and rain. Photo / supplied

In recent days the giant wolfhound — clearly determined to stay safe in these uncertain times — has taken to wearing a high-tech protective helmet, which looks like an upturned steel bucket with antennae.

The page creator claims the Barnacles Cranium Shield is ''specifically designed to protect the wearer from most vaccines, 5G mind control and the rain''.

''One size fits all. Bluetooth enabled with luxury fur-lined models for our friends in the South or use code 'Billy' and have yours made extra thick. If worn backwards it does the opposite and is then suitable for use as hands-free with all 5G phones.''

One dog with a tin hat is a novelty. Two dogs with tin hats is a conspiracy. Photo / supplied

In recent days Tsar has also shared videos of himself playing air guitar and exploring a deserted Kerikeri, wondering where the humans have gone.

Other clips demonstrate Tsar's owner's attempts to train him to fetch sticks and stop him wandering.

It seems Tsar is particularly fond of calling into people's homes uninvited or checking out Kerikeri's Subway outlet.

Tsar has been sharing useful pandemic information, for example how to sync 5G and the vaccine on one's phone. Photo / supplied

Other Facebook posts reveal Tsar's unrequited love for a mechanical pony outside Kerikeri Pharmacy and his disconcerting habit of sitting like a human.

Tsar refused to be interviewed for this story, though in fairness that may be because he doesn't have opposable thumbs so he's unable to operate a phone.

The Barnacles Canine Training system was developed in a bid to stop Tsar making unauthorised visits to other people's homes. Photo / supplied

Tsar's owner said he started the Facebook posts when the wolfhound's wanderings prompted ''one or two'' negative comments.

In an attempt to solve the problem he developed a new training method called the Barnacles Canine Training system.

The method relies heavily on written prompts with mixed results so far.

''Sometimes it works every time,'' Tsar's owner said.

The Barnacles Canine Training system uses written prompts to teach Tsar that visiting Subway is not dog-appropriate behaviour. Photo / supplied

It appears the Barnacles page started late last year to promote a business making blackboards with materials salvaged from the sea.

However, Tsar's star power means he has gradually usurped the page. He now appears to be fully in control.

You can check it out at www.facebook.com/madeinthesea or just search for 'Barnacles' on Facebook. Tsar has also just launched a dog training channel called #howtotrainyourdog on YouTube.