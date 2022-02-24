Karen Brewer filmed herself as she was pulled over during her second arrest on November 12. Photo / supplied

Charges against a Northland-based Australian citizen known for promoting extreme views have been withdrawn.

Karen Brewer, a Mid North resident, was initially arrested outside the Far North District Council chambers on August 31 and charged with breaching a Covid order by organising a series of protests during level 4 lockdown.

She had beckoned people across Australasia to occupy government and council offices until all elected representatives stood down and fresh elections were called.

Brewer was released on bail with conditions that included not inciting or taking part in any further protests.

However, on November 12 she was arrested a second time on her way to a protest in Whangārei.

She was charged with breaching bail and appeared in the Kaikohe District Court where she was again released on bail and was due back in court on November 16.

The Advocate has since learned the charges against Brewer were withdrawn by leave on February 22.

A police spokesperson said the police prosecution service reviewed the matter before a case review hearing.

"The prospect of a conviction on the evidence presented was unlikely and the matter was withdrawn at that hearing."

Brewer's beliefs — as outlined in a leaflet promoting her August 31 protests — include that a branch of the Freemasons is plotting global genocide.

Her leaflet was distributed at SNA protest meetings, a ute tax protest and left in letterboxes.

Around the country, 17 people were arrested for failing to comply with level 4 restrictions by taking part in protests called by Brewer on August 31.

In 2020, Brewer was ordered by the Australian Federal Court to pay A$945K to an Australian senator after a campaign of defamatory social media posts falsely claimed the senator, her husband and their charity were part of a paedophile ring.

National Maori Authority chairman Matthew Tukaki, who last year launched a petition on change.org to have Brewer deported, wanted to see the charges pursued as he believed she had caused "an amazing amount of harm" in the community through her actions.

"I would say to police there's clearly enough evidence...if they don't pursue charges against this lady I will want an explanation from the IPCA [Independent Police Conduct Authority] whether they've done their job properly."

He believed her online posts - which most recently have included controversial claims about famous Kiwis in the film industry as well as updates from outside Parliament - were evidence enough.