Upwards of $3.6m will be needed to fluoride Whangārei and Far North water supplies under a new government directive. Photo / File

Two Northland territorial authorities fear ratepayers may have to stump up part of the $3.6 million needed to add fluoride to most of the region's water supplies following a government directive.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has written to 14 councils, including Whangārei and Far North District Councils, directing them to fluoridate some or all of their water supplies at various times between the end of next year and the middle of 2024.

It is the first time he has used new powers under the Health Act which was amended last year to ensure a national approach to fluoridating water.

Local authorities who are directed to fluoridate their water supplies will be invited to apply for funding from a $11.3m pot for capital projects associated with these works.

Both WDC and FNDC will apply for government funding.

Bloomfield said fluoridation was proven to be a safe, affordable and effective method of preventing tooth decay,

It will cost the Whangārei District Council $2.9m to install technology to add fluoride to its water supplies and a further $100,000 a year in operating costs.

The Whangārei water supply needs to be fluoridated by the end of 2023 and Bream Bay by June 30, 2024.

FNDC needs $800,000 to fluoridate its Kaitaia and Kerikeri water supplies by June 30, 2024 and $100,000 per annum to operate them.

"I am satisfied that the benefits of introducing community water fluoridation across the Kaitaia and Kerikeri drinking water supplies outweigh the financial costs of doing so," Dr Bloomfield said.

But FNDC chief executive Blair King said Bloomfield did not provide that analysis.

"We will be asking for that benefit-cost analysis noting the benefits appear to be central government savings through the Health vote, whilst the costs of this decree are borne by ratepayers connected to the schemes until funding is confirmed by Government."

King said whilst Dr Bloomfield's letter to him mentioned the ability to seek funding, the Government expected his council to apply for a share of the allocated $11.3m pool.

"It would be more useful for the Government to provide assurance the capital and operational costs will be fully met by central Government as part of any decree.

WDC water services manager Andrew Venmore said government funding would be needed to fluoride the district's water supplies. Photo / NZME

WDC water services manager Andrew Venmore said the council would require help with funding fluoridation since it has not allocated any money in the current or future budgets for this purpose.

He said Bloomfield's directive came at a time when WDC's income from water supply has taken a hit through the closure of Refining NZ and an increase in expenses to meet the requirements of the new water regulator, Taumata Arowai.

The result of those alone, he said, has been a 31 per cent increase in water rates to more than $3 per cubic metre.

"If external funding is not available, other projects will need to be removed from council's water projects list over these years to avoid further water rates increases," Venmore said.

He said councillors have indicated strongly that full funding from the Ministry of Health should be requested for both the capital and operational costs of fluoridation.

The ministry estimates adding fluoride to the water supply in 14 local authority areas will increase the number of New Zealanders receiving fluoridated water from 51 per cent to about 60 per cent.

Retired Whangārei dentist Lawrie Brett said a directive to councils to fluoridate their water supplies was a backward step. Photo / NZME

Meanwhile, retired Northland dentist Lawrie Brett has described Bloomfield's directive as a "backward step" given more than 70 studies internationally have concluded fluoridated water did not help prevent tooth decay.

"People who are promoting fluoridation are either ignorant or have ulterior motives," he said.