Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo is looking forward to the repeal of the Affordable Waters legislation. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Let me firstly congratulate everyone who took part in the central government elections this year. It takes courage, conviction, vision and the ability to motivate people to support you just to get on the ballot, so all who did are to be admired.

We welcome Dr Shane Reti back to his role as Whangārei’s representative in government, after loyally serving our district as an opposition MP for several years. He understands the priorities for our district and that now is the time for the rubber to hit the road (so to speak).

It is great when we have central and local government agreeing that the Northland four-lane expressway needs to happen. The Brynderwyns alternative route must be resolved: if not fully completed this term, then at least work has to have started on the ground before the next elections.

With the growth of our district expanding faster than most people realise, we look forward to construction starting on the new Whangārei Base Hospital in this term. We don’t need anyone here to be a victim of “postcode” healthcare.

The district looks forward to construction starting on the new Whangārei Base Hospital in this parliamentary term, says Mayor Vince Cocurullo. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Regarding the repealing of Affordable Waters legislation, Whangārei will be delighted and vindicated when the Three Waters legislation is scrapped, as stated by the National Party, and we welcome the positive consultation on the best outcome for our community/district going forward.

We welcome working in partnership with central government to ensure Whangārei and Northland’s core infrastructure, like water and roading, is built for growth and prosperity. It’s a big job and, in some ways, it is good to be coming into a situation where the priorities are clear and where success will be easy to measure.

I also want to say a big thank you to Dr Emily Henderson, for her warm-hearted support of our community during her term. Emily, we wish you well as you pursue the causes which are so deserving of your services.

Finally, last week we acknowledged outstanding members of our community at our civic honours ceremony. A civic honour is the council’s highest possible award, given for outstanding voluntary service to the community. Every year the council honours up to four citizens for their contribution to our community; it’s a chance to acknowledge the most deserving citizens in our midst.

I have had the honour of participating in nine civic honours awards evenings as a Whangārei district councillor. This will be my first as mayor and it’s an absolute highlight in my calendar. Every ceremony is unique and memorable and I congratulate this year’s deserving recipients: Robin Lieffering, Beryl Wilkinson, Hilary Gittos, and Elizabeth Shepherd (Aunty Bess).

A full description of the selfless, community-driven and generous actions of each of these special people can be found on our website at wdc.govt.nz/CivicHonours and they will also be printed in the Leader on Wednesday. Thank you Robin, Beryl, Hilary and Aunty Bess, your actions have connected communities, improved people’s lives and are continuing to make our district a wonderful place to be.