Our planet needs to be immediately prioritised and naturally included in decision-making rather than an afterthought, if a thought at all. Photo / 123RF

Our planet needs to be immediately prioritised and naturally included in decision-making rather than an afterthought, if a thought at all. Photo / 123RF

Opinion

Imagine it’s the year 2123 and you’re sitting outside. What is it you would hope to see? Stars in the sky? Lots of green? Families, happy and productive?

What do you hope to hear? Tūī in the kōwhai, the sound of children laughing? People chattering in the garden?

Although simple, these questions and others can be hard to answer as it’s hard to imagine what the world will look like in 25 years, let alone three to four generations. We’re living in this era of rapid change, when for some, the future is far too challenging to contemplate. For others, the focus is on simply making it through another day. For many of us, there is hope, but recognition that if we are to thrive, there is a need to change the way we think about and do things.

I have the privilege of being the lead writer for Te Rerenga (The Flow) – Tai Tokerau’s economic wellbeing pathway, working alongside a brilliant bunch of people focused on improving our overall wellbeing here in Northland.

I have walked many paths to bring me to this point of being able to contribute to this important kaupapa in a meaningful way, knowing that our potential is huge as a region – to lead the way in caring for the people and place. I also clearly understand - and, at times, experienced - missed opportunities because of those things that root us in the status quo.

Challenges around infrastructure like roads and connectivity sit high on the list of things which to be rectified quickly in Northland.

We’re all aware of what challenges Northland faces. If there were easy fixes, we would have implemented them by now. We are moving from the sticking-plaster approach to empowering courageous conversations, followed by meaningful action to shake off the shackles that bind us.

Yes, it’s quite likely to be uncomfortable and awkward at times, but wow, the potential of owning our future, taking responsibility not just for ourselves, but each other as united communities that embrace and celebrate our diversity, is a game-changer, and for the better.

So, what might this look like and how do we get there? This is the aim of Te Rerenga, which is currently being developed to not only paint a picture of what our future could look like but, importantly, provide a pathway to show how we might get there – if we choose.

This strategy has been repositioned as a regional economic wellbeing pathway, which shifts the focus towards a more holistic, regenerative and sustainable approach to economic development. It acknowledges that economic growth alone may not necessarily lead to improvements in wellbeing, and that other factors such as equity, access to opportunities and quality of life are equally important and need to be prioritised.

Research already highlights that making a meaningful difference will not initially come from what we do, but rather how we do it. Game-changing principles represent a shift in mindset, followed by implementing initiatives such as creating a more permitting environment and smart policies and approaches that recognise our rapidly changing world, as there is a need to not only meet today’s requirements but, importantly, those of future generations as well.

Some of the key themes coming to the fore are the need for collaborative ‘wayfinding’ leadership, being able to open minds to the potential and moving past current limitations in both thinking and approach.

Challenges around infrastructure and connectivity sit high on the list of things to be rectified - and quickly. These include reliable and equitable digital connectivity, thinking more widely around safe, resilient and efficient transport modules (land, air and sea) and addressing less urgent issues, such as allowing for easier access to local services.

Tania McInnes is the lead writer for Te Rerenga – Tai Tokerau’s economic wellbeing pathway, facilitated by Northland Inc.

‘Local’ is a word we are hearing a lot. Local access, local decision-making, local ownership - there is a need for central and local government support, but in its place. The focus is being locally led, regionally enabled and centrally supported, providing an early platform for change. The approach of subsidiarity sits well here.

Adding to the core industry focus of the primary sector, high-value manufacturing, construction, infrastructure, destination management and tourism, we see a move to embrace natural food and medicine production, creative digital aspects and a call to become a testing ground for innovative thinking, including workforce initiatives (to be fair, as a region of ‘firsts’ you could easily argue we have already achieved this, and now we need to amp it up).

Papatūānuku, our planet, needs to be immediately prioritised and naturally included in decision-making rather than an afterthought, if a thought at all. The reason is quite clear - we are in the midst of rapid decline with regard to our planet’s health and wellbeing, detrimentally impacting on humanity’s ability to prosper, let alone survive into the future.

What is exciting to see is a call to embrace a te ao Māori approach in how we are and what we do. Like many indigenous beliefs, this worldview emphasises the interconnectedness of all things and the need for balance between the physical, spiritual, cultural and environmental dimensions of life.

I genuinely believe in the value of great strategy – but without action, it means nothing. Certainly, if we are to sit and listen to the tūī while munching on fresh fruit from the garden in 2123, we need to take the good, the bad and the ugly, own it and look at what could be, not what is.

To build a legacy that is resilient, agile and hopeful, we all need to step up and play a part, no matter how big or small.

Our future starts today.

Tania McInnes is the lead writer for Te Rerenga – Tai Tokerau’s economic wellbeing pathway, facilitated by Northland Inc. More information can be found at northlandnz.com.