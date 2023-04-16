Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Comment: Cost of living continues to hurt Northlanders

Shane Reti
By
3 mins to read
Increases in costs will send people over the edge into mortgage arrears and financial distress. Photo / 123RF

Increases in costs will send people over the edge into mortgage arrears and financial distress. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

At the Whangārei A&P Show last year, a display at the National tent asked people to vote on the issue they were most worried about. The cost of living was overwhelmingly the biggest concern

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate