Queen Elizabeth II visiting Onerahi in 1977. Photo / Northern Advocate Archives

A civic memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II will give all Northlanders a chance to gather and commemorate Her Majesty this coming Sunday.

The Whangārei Anglican Church in the Regent is welcoming the public to an interdenominational service with prayers, a mihi, addresses and majestic tunes from the church organ.

Priest in charge Reverend Kim Benton said it would be a formal occasion with several community groups, the outgoing Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai and local schools involved.

Sunday's service would be a smaller version of the state memorial service held on Monday in Wellington which Northland's three mayors John Carter, Sheryl Mai and Dr Jason Smith attended.

As Defender of the Faith and supreme head of the Church of England, the late Queen was a moral and religious leader for many.

She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and died on September 8 of old age at Balmoral Castle.

The memorial service will begin at 5pm on October 2.