Christmas weather forecast promises 'classic, summery day' for Northland with plenty of sunshine

Santa and his helpers will be happy to work under sunny conditions this Christmas. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Santa and his helpers will be happy to work under sunny conditions this Christmas. Photo / Peter de Graaf



Northlanders can look forward to a "classic, summery Christmas" at the beach or bach this year, MetService has predicted.

Meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the week ahead is "looking good for Northland – and so is Christmas Day".

Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-20s with southwesterly winds providing a cooling breeze.

Kaitaia is looking at 24C, while the mercury in Whangārei and Kerikeri is expected to hit 25C.

Corrigan said we're looking at a partly cloudy but mostly sunny Christmas this year with some showers on Wednesday but no precipitation later in the week.

"The current outlook for Christmas Day is for sunny skies and light winds with temperatures in the low to mid-twenties, great for enjoying the outdoors and spending time with family."

A ridge of high pressure holds steady over the North Island for the rest of Christmas week, bringing predominantly dry weather.

Looking ahead to Boxing Day, a front moves on to the deep south of New Zealand, but the forecast remains dry and settled for most of the country.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region will be patrolling six beaches across the region: Ocean Beach at Whangārei Heads, Waipū Cove, Ruakākā, Mangawhai Heads, Baylys Beach and Ahipara.

Swimmers are asked to remain vigilant in the water, watch out for rips and swim between the flags.