Veteran Michael Danks will turn out for his 250th match for Mid Western, unsure when he'll hang up his boots. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Veteran Michael Danks will turn out for his 250th match for Mid Western, unsure when he'll hang up his boots. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A late bloomer, Michael Danks did trap and skeet shooting in school and didn't pick up rugby until about age 17.

But once he did, there was no stopping the now 34-year-old front rower and it's no wonder the beef farmer has amassed a whopping 249 games for Mid Western in a playing career spanning nearly two decades.

There won't be a shortage of beer after his 250th match today — the second division semifinal against Whangaruru at Maungakaramea Domain — irrespective of the result.

Rugby is in the family blood.

"Social aspects is what got me into rugby, playing with your mates and having a few beers afterwards. I played a few games in schools and started for the Mid Western seniors in 2006.

"My grandfather and dad played for Mid Western and they had a reputation of being hard men. I want my young fella to play in the 100th jubilee, it would be pretty cool. He's already started playing three or four months now in the under-5s."

Born and bred in Waiotira, club rugby was the highest he ever aspired to because of farming.

On the secret to his longevity in rugby, Danks said: "Staying fit when I was a bit younger probably helped. Farming helps. Looking after your body throughout the week and getting ready for the weekend again."

Michael Danks is the third generation in his family to play for Mid Western after his grandfather and father. Photo / Michael Cunningham

He's unsure when he'll hang up his boots.

"I've been saying to my partner 'it's my last year' and she keeps laughing because I keep saying that for the last couple of years.

"You get a phone call 'better turn up for training'. But if I stop playing, at least I'll keep going for a bit of fitness and social as well. I'll see how the body feels in the next couple of games."

Winning the premier finals in 2011 and the following year, and the club's diamond jubilee celebration last year were the highlights of his time at Mid Western.

"Pretty cool to do it with a great bunch of boys. The club's doing just as well now as it was before, everyone loves it, it's not as serious," he said.

Like a lot of people, he admired former All Blacks' captain Richie McCaw and Hurricanes' hooker Dane Coles.

Mid Western club captain Murray Babe described Danks as a "legend" who everyone looked up to.

"He's the cog that makes us tick and is not just a player but also coaches the team and always has the last words before the team takes the field. When he speaks, everyone listens."

Otamatea Hawks will play Southern in the other semifinal at Maungaturoto this afternoon.