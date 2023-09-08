Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Be good to yourself

Carolyn Hansen
By
4 mins to read
Create love-notes. Place positive, uplifting messages, around the home and even workplace. Photo / 123rf

Create love-notes. Place positive, uplifting messages, around the home and even workplace. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

“If you talked to your friends the way you talk to your body, you’d have no friends left.” Marcia Hutchinson

How do you view exercise? Why do you visit the gym? Is it an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate