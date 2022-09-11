Northland skipper Matt Matich was sinbinned in his 50th game against Canterbury this evening. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland Taniwha's 23-year winless hiatus against Canterbury stretched further after the men in Cambridge blue were humbled 46-17 in Christchurch this evening.

Canterbury ran in six tries, including a penalty try, as the home side were all class in the second half while Northland conceded a mountain of penalties in the wrong areas of the field.

The visitors couldn't replicate in the second half their solid defensive effort in the opening spell when they gave Canterbury a run for their money in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

Playing with the wind advantage in the first half, Northland displayed good line speed in defence and the interchange of passes was a delight to watch under wet conditions.

First five Rivez Reihana put early points on the board with a penalty and wing Jone Macilai could have got Northland's first try had he held on to a cross kick.

Canterbury skipper Billy Harmon peeled off the back of a scrum to touch down for their opning try but Northland responded minutes later with some razzle dazzle rugby on the right wing.

A Pisi Leilua backhander found Macilai who stepped infield and offloaded to Tua. Halfback Lisati Milo-Harris was the next receiver and he flicked the ball on to lock Allan Craig who ran a beautiful support line to score.

Northland's troubles began on the stroke of half time when captain Matt Matich- playing his 50th game for the Taniwha- was sin binned for a maul infringement that resulted in a penalty try to Canterbury.

Sensing the Taniwha were a man down, Canterbury put the hammer down and hurt Northland in every facet of play.

Despite enjoying 67 percent of territory at half time, Northland were unable to sustain the pressure after the breather and everything that could possibly go wrong did go wrong.

With the last quarter remaining, Northland had conceded 11 penalties to Canterbury's two - a rich fodder for the hosts to pile on more misery, bank maximum points and climb atop the points' table.

Brodie McAlister and Ngantungane Punivai each scored a brace of tries to slam the door shut on Northland missing key players Tom Robinson, Matt Moulds, Rene Ranger, Sam Caird, Josh Moorby.

Northland return home to host North Harbour in Whangārei next weekend.