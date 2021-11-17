Calling Northland nature lovers: Garden Tour fundraiser for Whangārei Heads Volunteer Fire Brigade

Mask creator Lesley Franics and Garden Tour co-ordinator Jayne Broome. Photo / Tania Whyte

Nature lovers can catch a glimpse of one of the rarest trees in the world while helping to save lives at the same time by supporting the Whangārei Heads Garden Tour.

The fundraiser on November 19 and 20 is to help the Whangārei Heads Volunteer Fire Brigade purchase a First Response Medical and General Fire Support 4x4 utility vehicle and extend their station to house it.

The first responders vehicle Whangārei Heads volunteer firefighters are raising money to purchase. Photo / Whangārei Heads Volunteer Fire Brigade

Tour coordinator Jayne Broome put her hand up to assist the local firefighters as a new vehicle would help save lives within the community.

"Sixty per cent of emergencies out here are medicals," Broome said. "All those guys get kitted out in their fire gear, then they get in a fire truck that sometimes isn't able to get to a property," she said.

"A new vehicle will help them get there quicker, without needing as many people as they do to man the fire truck, which all has the potential to save lives. It's just a no brainer for us."

Between 9am and 4pm, on both days, green-fingered enthusiasts will stroll through six beautiful backyards in Onerahi and Whangārei.

The tour includes Roger and Ruth Tuck's home of 40 years where visitors are able to view a Pennantia baylisiana propagated from the one last wild trees on the planet at the Three Kings Island.

It is the same "rarest tree" that Tawapou Coastal Native's Guy Bowden has planted on the Hundertwasser building's roof.

Other gardens featured in the tour belong to Jon and Shirley Harvey in Onerahi - who've restored the fifth generation house they've called home for 16-years - as well the "incredible" landscaping at the home of Jan and Cyril Pepi, Broome said.

The stunning view at Jan and Cyril Pepi's home featured in the Garden Tour. Photo / Tania Whyte

Broome's own garden in Reotahi, laden with native plants, forms part of the tour. She and her husband, Jack, carefully considered their garden's aesthetics so it had a natural progression that led a viewer's eye from their property up to the stunning Mt Aubrey.

Additions to the tour were artworks by local artist Kathy Mortimer - who incorporates natural materials such as sand, shell, gemstones and flax into her craft. Plus the Taimahi Trust, which will showcase its Foodtogether initiative that involves delivering fresh fruit and vegetables directly to people's homes.

A sample of the masks created by Lesley Francis available for purchase during the Garden Tour. Photo / Tania Whyte

Around 100 masks created by Lesley Francis are up for grabs, with 150 more already snapped up online. Broome said there were festive options available as the countdown to Christmas commences.

Participants can go into a raffle draw to win pamper prizes and more thanks to donations from Manaia Spa, Rosie Kronseld, Susan Branso, Sue Purdie.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased from Alter Natives, Palmers Garden Centre, Ray White Whangārei, Bernina, GAS Parua Bay, and The Deck Cafe in McLeod Bay.