Broadcaster Paddy Gower has never been shy to share his issues and wants to know what matters to Northlanders ahead of shows at Waitangi and Whangārei in December

Broadcaster Paddy Gower has never been shy to share his issues and wants to know what matters to Northlanders ahead of shows at Waitangi and Whangārei in December

Broadcaster Paddy Gower is not afraid to share his issues with the public, now he wants to know what the issues affecting Northland are ahead of shows at Waitangi and Whangārei.

Gower is travelling the country during November and December on his The F#$%ing News book tour and he wants to know what matters to you.

“What is the big issue in your hood that needs fixing? Or even what is a not-so-big issue that still needs fixing?” Gower said.

“I will be taking the stage live and addressing one issue per town, during my book tour shows. I’ll be doing 14 live shows everywhere from Stewart Island to Waitangi. I want to know your F#$%ing News, I want to know your issues, and I’m going to put forward positive solutions. I want to listen to you, and I am going to come and see you.”

Gower put out the call for issues and has already had some good ones, he said.