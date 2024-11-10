Advertisement
Broadcaster Paddy Gower wants Northlanders’ issues ahead of national book tour

Broadcaster Paddy Gower has never been shy to share his issues and wants to know what matters to Northlanders ahead of shows at Waitangi and Whangārei in December

Broadcaster Paddy Gower is not afraid to share his issues with the public, now he wants to know what the issues affecting Northland are ahead of shows at Waitangi and Whangārei.

Gower is travelling the country during November and December on his The F#$%ing News book tour and he wants to know what matters to you.

“What is the big issue in your hood that needs fixing? Or even what is a not-so-big issue that still needs fixing?” Gower said.

“I will be taking the stage live and addressing one issue per town, during my book tour shows. I’ll be doing 14 live shows everywhere from Stewart Island to Waitangi. I want to know your F#$%ing News, I want to know your issues, and I’m going to put forward positive solutions. I want to listen to you, and I am going to come and see you.”

Gower put out the call for issues and has already had some good ones, he said.

“Stewart Island has a problem with inconsiderate parking! Invercargill, Wānaka, Dunedin – the Southern District – were promised a new hospital that has suddenly been ‘unpromised’.

“Wellington has serious City Council issues, and Northland has serious roading issues. But it might just be that you need a new roundabout or there’s a strange smell in your suburb. I’m sure there are plenty of issues like this in Christchurch, Nelson, Greymouth, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Hamilton, Auckland and Whangārei as well. I will pick one of these for each live show, I will make your views count.”

Paddy Gower’s The F#$%ing News book tour will be at Forum North, Whangārei, on December 5, and at Waitangi’s Te Whare Rūnanga the following night.

To book tickets or to list your issues go to paddygower.co.nz.

