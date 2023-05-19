Northland Basketball has been a leader in its sport nationwide. Photo / Tania Whyte

OPINION

In the previous article, we started examining why many of Northland’s sporting codes have started to make changes to how they operate their sport to try to stem the drop-off in participation by young Northlanders.

This week we look will at some specific examples from these sports codes, changes that we know will take time to be understood and accepted by whānau, coaches, referees, administrators and the community.

Northland Rugby has implemented mandatory training sessions for all coaches, referees, administrators, managers and scorers, including a Balance is Better education session. Among many things, these training sessions will give volunteers more knowledge and a better ability to understand and work with youth to provide them with the best experience possible in rugby.

Their digital campaign Grow the Game has also gained traction and allowed new participants an easy way to register online and get involved — providing opportunities for all ages, stages and abilities.

A new and updated Safe Netball for Children policy is being implemented throughout New Zealand, and Netball Northern Zone will be supporting our centres in Te Tai Tokerau to ensure adequate health and safety policies are in place.

In the diversity and inclusion space, Netball Northern is encouraging centres to offer more opportunities for men and boys wanting to participate, although this can prove difficult given that often there are not enough players to create a stand-alone all-boys league. There is work being done developing No Limits Netball to allow more opportunities for disability inclusion in netball.

Northland Basketball has been a leader in its sport nationwide in pushing out Balance is Better philosophies. Development opportunities are offered twice a month for all wanting to participate. In terms of community activation, Northland Basketball has installed 100 hoops around Northland to encourage locals to get active and involved without any extra costs or equipment, aside from bringing a ball along.

The focus at Northern Region Football has been geared towards getting youngsters involved in the sport and providing them with quality experiences to keep them engaged for a long time. This has resulted in a positive culture shift in youth football, but it is still a work in progress to slowly change traditionally engrained mindsets.

Northern Region Football hosted recent opportunities for women and girls to get involved with the sport in a female-only environment, including an Introduction to Junior Coaching Course, 5-aside Twilight Football and a girls-only festival.

Whilst trying to educate coaches/parents, we often forget that our young people can be the most effective at relaying Balance is Better messages, so Northern Region Football have realised the importance of youth learning about Balance is Better so they can understand what the sport could look like for them and to better use their voice to bring about positive change.

Northland Volleyball’s focus is on listening to youth feedback as well as educating young people, encouraging knowledge to transfer to parents and the wider community in a more informal manner. Additionally, they have been providing many coach development opportunities, infusing Balance is Better messaging throughout, so that the coaches can also take a lead with their players.

Northland Cricket ventured on a Northland Roadshow in summer, providing opportunities for youth to get involved and learn the game of cricket in Te Hapua, Pukenui, Waiharahara, Kaitaia, Ahipara, Ōpononi, Waimamaku, Kai Iwi Lakes and Dargaville. Over 400 bat-and-ball sets were delivered to whānau and clubs, and as a result, three new cricket hubs will emerge in the Far North this year.